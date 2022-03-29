Photo Update: March 27, 2022 – Universal Studios Hollywood

Click here to read the full article. Beatrice Springborn, president of UCP, is adding president of Universal International Studios to her portfolio, while David O’Donoghue has been named head of Universal International Studios.
The U.K.-based Donoghue will report into Springborn, and continue to have operational responsibility for the international business. Meanwhile, Springborn reports into Pearlena Igbokwe, chairman of Universal Studio Group, and now has oversight of all aspects of Universal International Studios’ slate, with a keen focus on growing the studio’s global footprint.
Springborn’s creative strategy will continue to bolster the business’s in-house scripted programming division, which is responsible for developing and...
