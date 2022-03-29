ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

These Painted Hills In Oregon Look Just Like Mars & You Can Spot Fossils

By Maeve Browne
Narcity USA
Narcity USA
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25gsns_0etT5c7X00

The Painted Hills just outside of Portland, Oregon is considered one of the "Seven Wonders of Oregon" and it's no mystery why.

This geological hotspot is one of three units that make up The John Day Fossil Beds and is the most visited in the park. Every year, visitors comb the colorful terrain, hoping to find their own piece of history.

The origin of the park's name comes from the bright colors layered in the hill's soil. Consisting of hues of red, orange, tan, yellow, and gold, dirt has never looked so good!

With five different trails to choose from, visiting this incredible site can feel like you've left Earth and stepped onto a completely different planet. It's no surprise this colorful spectacle is so popular amongst nature lovers.

But this ancient jaw-dropper has more to offer than just beautiful views and sandy shores. These hills have five trails (they each have their own parking), which contain over 50 million years of history and fossil layers that have preserved the depictions of both plants and animals.

The thick blue and green layers of Turtle Cove Assemblage host a remarkable display of mammals, including three-toed horses, false sabre-toothed cats, multiple species of dogs, worm lizards, and the first dry land tortoises according to the park's website.

And discoveries are still being made! On September 3, 2021, Paleontologist Amy Atwater posted about a fieldwork find on social media, detailing the discovery of a peccary jaw fragment from approximately 7 million years ago!

My little peccary! Nothing beats the feeling of finding rad fossil mammals #fossilfriday https://twitter.com/JDFossilBedsNPS/status/1433850949018152965\u00a0\u2026pic.twitter.com/eJch0B8uq0

— Amy Atwater (@Amy Atwater) 1630708746

Editor's note: It is prohibited to collect certain fossils on public land if you do not have proper permits and documentation. Always consult and comply with Federal & State Laws and Regulations.

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

Comments / 1

Related
9NEWS

Remains of first Colorado person to undergo body composting laid out

FLORENCE, Colo. — For the first time in Colorado, the remains of a person who went through human body decomposition were laid out in the hills of Fremont County Sunday. Human composting became legal in Colorado last year as a green alternative to burial or cremation. Now the body of the first person to go through the process has been converted to soil and spread on the land.
FLORENCE, CO
104.3 WOW Country

Eye Witness Stories of the Bear Lake Monster on the Idaho, Utah Boarder Will Keep You From Swimming

I watched Jaws when I was far to young and still have a slight fear of swimming in lakes and rivers if I cant see my feet in the water. Even as an adult there is a little fear in me that something that I cant see will grab me and pull me down. After hearing and reading the stories about the Bear Lake Monster, I don't think I would be brave enough to swim at least not deep and definitely not at night in the massive lake.
IDAHO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Lifestyle
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Lifestyle
Local
Oregon Government
Portland, OR
Government
LiveScience

Melting glaciers reveal 1,700-year-old weapons used by reindeer hunters

Glacial archaeologists in Norway have discovered weapons and secret hideaways on a remote mountain where stealthy hunters waited for reindeer more than a millennium ago. While surveying part of the inland mountain peak Sandgrovskaret, the archaeological team recovered five arrows, three of which are up to 1,700 years old. The researchers also discovered 40 stone-built hunting blinds, which made the hunters "invisible" to nearby reindeer.
SCIENCE
Salt Lake Tribune

A beast lurks in Utah Lake. State wildlife officials want it dead.

Sometime around 2010, a ferocious beast appeared in Utah Lake. Growing more than four feet in length, northern pike lurk near the bottom of the shallow lake’s murky waters, motionlessly waiting to dine on some hapless fish swimming past. Pike, with their mouthful of teeth, are revered as a sport fish for their fight, but the fast-growing predatory fish don’t belong in Utah Lake.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fossils#Plants And Animals#Responsible Travel#Instagram#Turtle Cove Assemblage
LiveScience

Super-rare Greenland shark that washed up on UK beach may be at least 100 years old

A rare Greenland shark that washed up on a U.K. beach could be at least 100 years old, but experts aren't sure why it became stranded. The dead shark was first spotted on the sand in Newlyn Harbour, Cornwall, on the southwest coast of England, on March 13. But before experts could examine it, the tide came in and took the carcass back out to sea, according to Cornwall Wildlife Trust Twitter posts.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Gold
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Mars
NewsBreak
Science
lonelyplanet.com

Everything you need to know to see the Northern Lights

There are few natural phenomena that capture the imagination quite like the Aurora Borealis or Northern Lights. The undulating waves of color have fascinated humans for thousands of years. But what exactly are the Northern Lights and how can travelers witness this awe-inspiring phenomenon for themselves?. What are the Northern...
ASTRONOMY
Daily Mail

Why the Big One could be even BIGGER! Slow-moving central section of 800-mile long San Andreas Fault in California could play host to much larger earthquakes than previously thought, study shows

A slow-moving central section of the 800-mile San Andreas Fault line in California could play host to much larger earthquakes than previously thought, according to a new study. Situated between Parkfield and Hollister, the section undergoes aseismic fault, with two sides of the fault moving imperceptibly slowly, releasing stress over...
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

Scientists Observing Threat of Developing Supervolcano Beneath US

For thousands of years, volcanic eruptions have shaken human civilizations, such as the historic Mount Vesuvius eruption of 79 AD, which buried the ancient city of Pompeii under meters of volcanic ash and pumice. In January, a volcanic explosion in Tonga hurled ash 60,000 feet (18,000 meters) into the sky,...
SCIENCE
Florida Star

Researchers Make Startling Find While Mapping Ocean Floor

Researchers at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) came across a historic discovery while mapping the ocean floor recently — an oil tanker that dates back to World War II. The sunken oil tanker is called the SS Bloody Marsh. Its construction was completed in 1943, and it...
SCIENCE
Narcity USA

Narcity USA

11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Welcome to your digital downtown. Find everything you need to know about anywhere you want to go — because you live in the most interesting place in the world.✨

 https://www.narcity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy