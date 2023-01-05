PRIDE 365: Southern California LGBTQIA+ events
Here's a list of events and celebrations for the LGBTQIA+ community and their allies in Southern California. CROSSING BOUNDARIES: Rearrangement in Collage and Black Identity January 14, 5pm-10pm A+R=T Center, The Bloc in DTLA, 700 W. 7th Street, Los Angeles Join DTLA PROUD for their inaugural opening reception of the Artist Gallery featuring Brandon Brewer at their new community center. dtlaproud.org Cathedral City LGBT Days March 3-5 California's first PRIDE of the year. cathedralcitylgbtdays.com South Coast Chorale: "This is Me," featuring "Oliver Button is a Sissy" March 11, 2:30pm & 7:30pm The Beverly O'Neill Theater 300 E Ocean Blvd, Long Beach Join the Chorale as they present a concert promoting anti-bullying and acceptance, featuring the musical story of "Oliver Button." eventbrite.com Elevation: Mammoth March 15-19 Mammoth Lakes, CA The 21st Annual Mammoth Gay Ski Week returns to the High Sierras. mammothgayskiweek.com Outfest Fusion QTBIPOC Film Festival March 24-April 23 In-person and virtual screenings and events that showcase the work of today's leading storytellers. outfestfusion.com I'm with Her March 25 & 26 Alex Theatre 216 N Brand Blvd, Glendale GMCLA celebrates boundary breaking women - singers and songwriters who changed the game and those who are still changing it. gmcla.org LA Pride June 9-11 Hollywood and other locations TBA lapride.org Disney Pride in Concert June 25 & 26 Walt Disney Concert Hall 111 S Grand Ave, Los Angeles Disney's beloved songs are reimagined in a celebration of Pride Month. gmcla.org San Diego Pride July 8-16 San Diego sdpride.org Outfest Los Angeles LGBTQ+ Film Festival July 13-23 The largest LGBTQIA+ film festival in the world, showing feature length and short films that tell queer and trans stories. outfestla.org To have your SoCal LGBTQIA-focused Pride Month event listed here, contact john.squatritto@abc.com . Check out abc7.com/pride for stories about the LGBTQIA+ community and their allies, and share your Pride with #abc7eyewitness.
