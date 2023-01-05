PRIDE 365: Southern California LGBTQIA+ events

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CROSSING BOUNDARIES: Rearrangement in Collage and Black Identity

January 14, 5pm-10pm

A+R=T Center, The Bloc in DTLA, 700 W. 7th Street, Los Angeles

Join DTLA PROUD for their inaugural opening reception of the Artist Gallery featuring Brandon Brewer at their new community center.

dtlaproud.org

Cathedral City LGBT Days

March 3-5

California's first PRIDE of the year.

cathedralcitylgbtdays.com

South Coast Chorale:

"This is Me," featuring "Oliver Button is a Sissy"

March 11, 2:30pm & 7:30pm

The Beverly O'Neill Theater

300 E Ocean Blvd, Long Beach

Join the Chorale as they present a concert promoting anti-bullying and acceptance, featuring the musical story of "Oliver Button."

eventbrite.com

Elevation: Mammoth

March 15-19

Mammoth Lakes, CA

The 21st Annual Mammoth Gay Ski Week returns to the High Sierras.

mammothgayskiweek.com

Outfest Fusion QTBIPOC Film Festival

March 24-April 23

In-person and virtual screenings and events that showcase the work of today's leading storytellers.

outfestfusion.com

I'm with Her

March 25 & 26

Alex Theatre

216 N Brand Blvd, Glendale

GMCLA celebrates boundary breaking women - singers and songwriters who changed the game and those who are still changing it.

gmcla.org

LA Pride

June 9-11

Hollywood and other locations TBA

lapride.org

Disney Pride in Concert

June 25 & 26

Walt Disney Concert Hall

111 S Grand Ave, Los Angeles

Disney's beloved songs are reimagined in a celebration of Pride Month.

gmcla.org

San Diego Pride

July 8-16

San Diego

sdpride.org

Outfest Los Angeles LGBTQ+ Film Festival

July 13-23

The largest LGBTQIA+ film festival in the world, showing feature length and short films that tell queer and trans stories.

outfestla.org

To have your SoCal LGBTQIA-focused Pride Month event listed here, contact john.squatritto@abc.com .

Check out abc7.com/pride for stories about the LGBTQIA+ community and their allies, and share your Pride with #abc7eyewitness.

