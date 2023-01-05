PRIDE 365: Southern California LGBTQIA+ events

Here's a list of events and celebrations for the LGBTQIA+ community and their allies in Southern California.

January 14, 5pm-10pm

A+R=T Center, The Bloc in DTLA, 700 W. 7th Street, Los Angeles

Join DTLA PROUD for their inaugural opening reception of the Artist Gallery featuring Brandon Brewer at their new community center.

March 3-5

California's first PRIDE of the year.

"This is Me," featuring "Oliver Button is a Sissy"

March 11, 2:30pm & 7:30pm

The Beverly O'Neill Theater

300 E Ocean Blvd, Long Beach

Join the Chorale as they present a concert promoting anti-bullying and acceptance, featuring the musical story of "Oliver Button."

March 15-19

Mammoth Lakes, CA

The 21st Annual Mammoth Gay Ski Week returns to the High Sierras.

March 24-April 23

In-person and virtual screenings and events that showcase the work of today's leading storytellers.

March 25 & 26

Alex Theatre

216 N Brand Blvd, Glendale

GMCLA celebrates boundary breaking women - singers and songwriters who changed the game and those who are still changing it.

June 9-11

Hollywood and other locations TBA

June 25 & 26

Walt Disney Concert Hall

111 S Grand Ave, Los Angeles

Disney's beloved songs are reimagined in a celebration of Pride Month.

July 8-16

San Diego

July 13-23

The largest LGBTQIA+ film festival in the world, showing feature length and short films that tell queer and trans stories.

To have your SoCal LGBTQIA-focused Pride Month event listed here, contact john.squatritto@abc.com