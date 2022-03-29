Manchester United to Battle Liverpool for Signing of 12-Assist International Ace

Former Manchester United forward Ruud Van Nistelrooy has signed a three-year deal to become PSV’s manager from this summer.The 45-year-old has worked with various age-group teams at the Eredivisie club and was also Holland’s assistant at the European Championships last summer since he retired as a player in 2012.Van Nistelrooy will replace current boss Roger Schmidt, who will leave at the expiration of his contract at the end of the season.𝚅𝚊𝚗 𝚃̷𝚑̷𝚎̷ 𝙾𝚞𝚛 𝙼𝚊𝚗.𝐑𝐮𝐮𝐝 𝐯𝐚𝐧 𝐍𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐥𝐫𝐨𝐨𝐢𝐣 🔴⚪Our new head coach,starting next season. pic.twitter.com/cp80IbEtg7— PSV (@PSV) March 30, 2022“It has always been my dream to be head coach at PSV,” former...
Comments / 0