ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Manchester United to Battle Liverpool for Signing of 12-Assist International Ace

By Kaustubh Pandey
Yardbarker
 2 days ago

Manchester United have been linked with a move for Porto star Otavio amidst the Portuguese star's links with a move to Liverpool in recent months. Otavio was recently on the scoresheet for...

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

The World 'Cut'! Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal take on Italy's conquerors North Macedonia, it's Salah vs Mane again as Egypt and Senegal do battle, USA are on the brink and Australia still have plenty of work to do as teams face the chop tonight

A dramatic few days in the battle for World Cup qualification lies ahead, with 29 of 32 spots for the tournament in Qatar this winter set to be determined by Friday. The qualification process - which is split between six confederations - has been ongoing since the summer of 2019 but its now reaching a crescendo with the majority of nations finishing their campaigns this week.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newcastle United#Porto#Battle Liverpool#Portuguese#Bola
The Independent

Bruno Fernandes double fires Portugal to World Cup

Bruno Fernandes scored twice as Portugal sealed their place in their sixth consecutive World Cup finals with a 2-0 win over North Macedonia in Porto.Fernandes ended the visitors’ resistance with a 32nd-minute opener after being played in by a neat bit of skill by Cristiano Ronaldo.From that moment on there was little danger of the North Macedonians repeating the heroics that saw them dump Italy out of the tournament with a dramatic late winner in Palermo last week.Fernandes sealed his side’s passage to Qatar in the 65th minute when he finished off a lightning counter-attack by stroking the ball past...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
Country
Portugal
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Soccer
Newcastle United F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Former Manchester United striker Ruud Van Nistelrooy to become PSV manager

Former Manchester United forward Ruud Van Nistelrooy has signed a three-year deal to become PSV’s manager from this summer.The 45-year-old has worked with various age-group teams at the Eredivisie club and was also Holland’s assistant at the European Championships last summer since he retired as a player in 2012.Van Nistelrooy will replace current boss Roger Schmidt, who will leave at the expiration of his contract at the end of the season.𝚅𝚊𝚗 𝚃̷𝚑̷𝚎̷ 𝙾𝚞𝚛 𝙼𝚊𝚗.𝐑𝐮𝐮𝐝 𝐯𝐚𝐧 𝐍𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐥𝐫𝐨𝐨𝐢𝐣 🔴⚪Our new head coach,starting next season. pic.twitter.com/cp80IbEtg7— PSV (@PSV) March 30, 2022“It has always been my dream to be head coach at PSV,” former...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Footwear News

Adidas’ New Speedy World Cup Soccer Ball Goes on a Sustainable & Empowering ‘Journey’

Click here to read the full article. Adidas is bringing its sporting expertise to the FIFA World Cup yet again, this year for its 91st event in Qatar. Following the Cup’s postponement in 2021, the 2022 sporting event will find soccer teams from across the globe competing to win the prized tournament. Ahead of the Cup, Adidas has revealed its design for the event’s Match Ball — which happens to be its 14th successive for the FIFA World Cup. Named “Al Rihla,” the ball is intended to travel faster than previous models thanks to its CTR-core and a newly textured paneled polyurethane...
FIFA
SB Nation

Rumour Mongering: Liverpool to Rival Real Madrid for Jude Bellingham

Liverpool have regularly been linked with 18-year-old star midfielder Jude Bellingham over the past year, with the rumour mongers of the world seemingly convinced it’s a matter of when and where and not if the youngster leaves Borussia Dortmund. This week, at least as spun by Bild, it’s Real...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy