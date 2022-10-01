No Kitchen Is Complete Without This $7 Tool That Shoppers Say is the ‘Greatest Pizza Slicer’ They’ve Ever Owned

Whether it’s a mixer or a tiny TikTok tool, nothing is too small — or too great — for our kitchens. For years we’ve been working to create a kitchen that Martha Stewart herself would swoon over. We have the appliances , the tools that make everything easier, cleaning supplies — you get the idea, we’re obsessed with kitchen tools. But sometimes when we’re shopping, we take a bit of a gamble. Sometimes a TikTok famous product that looks amazing has some mixed reviews and it can be stressful. So why not treat yourself to a little kitchen tool with five stars across the board?

For a limited time, you can snag this five-star pizza wheel on Amazon for 40 percent off, making it less than $10 right now.

Buy: KitchenAid Classic Pizza Wheel $8.99, originally $14.99

The KitchenAid Classic Pizza Wheel is a must-have in any household, perfect for slicing pizza , sandwiches, and more. The ergonomic, stainless steel tool can cut through any food you may prepare with ease. With over 19,000 reviews at 4.7 stars, this pizza cutter is less than $10 for a limited time — making it a KitchenAid staple.

Both using it and cleaning it are as simple as can be. For cleaning, you can simply put it in the dishwasher for a fully clean kitchen tool.

The top review raved about the pizza cutter, calling it both luxurious and sturdy, saying things like “…Well, this thing sure is nice. I can’t believe how easy and smooth it cuts and it’s always ultra-sturdy (never any wobble). It’s also way larger than other pizza holders I’ve owned, which is a benefit…”

Another shopper added that it’s the “Greatest Pizza Slicer I’ve Owned,” adding, “they are skillfully designed, they are generally dishwasher safe, and they do EXACTLY what they are supposed to do!”

