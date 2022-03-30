Intoxicated driver jumps curb, kills child walking with mother in Philadelphia: DA

A man is facing vehicular homicide charges after he allegedly drove under the influence and killed a young child who was walking on the sidewalk, according to the Philadelphia District Attorney's office.

It happened around 11 a.m. Monday on the 3000 block of West Girard Avenue in Brewerytown.

Authorities said 62-year-old Timothy Robinson was intoxicated when he jumped a sidewalk curb and hit a mother and her 3-year-old child while traveling in a 2020 Black Nissan Rogue SUV.

Timothy Robinson

The child was pronounced dead at the hospital. The mother was not injured.

"My heart is broken for this child, and for the family that now grieves such a terrible loss. Intoxicated driving is never okay, and this tragedy is why. My office will work to hold Mr. Robinson accountable," said DA Larry Krasner in a statement.

Neighbor Deza Rullan lives right where the accident happened and ran outside to help.

"All the neighbors were just like crying and horrified," recalled Rullan.

He says the child was tragically crushed by the SUV. He and others tried to free the three-year-old but there was little they could do.

Several neighbors say the speed limit in the area is rarely respected.

"People go too fast on this whole stretch of Girard," said Whitmer.

Robinson is being charged with involuntary manslaughter, homicide by vehicle, homicide by vehicle while DUI and other related offenses.