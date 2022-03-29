ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hilo, HI

Couple in Hilo file TRO against ‘Justice League’ actor

By MICHAEL BRESTOVANSKY Hawaii Tribune-Herald
Hawaii Tribune-Herald
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA couple in Hilo has filed a temporary restraining order against “Justice League” star Ezra Miller after the actor, who plays The Flash, allegedly entered their bedroom, threatened them and stole personal items. According to the petition for a...

www.hawaiitribune-herald.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hawaii Tribune-Herald

Actor arrested in Hilo after disrupting karaoke night

A 29-year-old actor who reportedly played the Flash in several movies was arrested for allegedly becoming unruly after apparently taking exception to other patrons of a bar near the Port of Hilo enjoying themselves. Ezra Miller of Stamford, Vt., was charged with disorderly conduct and harassment, both petty misdemeanors. He...
HILO, HI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Hawaii Entertainment
City
Hilo, HI
Hilo, HI
Entertainment
GAMINGbible

'Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League' Delayed To 2023

Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League has been delayed to Spring 2023. The game's director Sefton Hill confirmed the news on Twitter moments ago, revealing that developer Rocksteady Games simply needs more time to make the upcoming DC action game as good as it can be. "We've made the difficult...
VIDEO GAMES
Hawaii Tribune-Herald

Obituaries for March 29

Russell Jon Chin, 63, of Hilo died Feb. 10 at The Queen’s Medical Center in Honolulu. Born in Honolulu, he was the Hawaii Island district manager for Matson and active in numerous boards and organizations including Boys and Girls Club of the Big Island, Big Brothers Big Sisters Hawaii, Japanese Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Hawaii, Hawaii Island Chamber of Commerce, Hawaii Cattlemen’s Council, Kona-Kohala Chamber of Commerce and Hawaii Island Economic Development Board. Visitation 9:30-11 a.m. Sunday, April 10, at Dodo Mortuary Chapel. Celebration of life service at 11 a.m. Casual attire. Online condolences: dodomortuary.com. Survived by wife, Patricia “Kapi” Kenoi-Chin of Hilo; sons, Ryan Kema K. (Chey Kaeo) and Sean Lukela K. (Kamailelaulii Davis) Chin of Hilo; mother, Alice H. Chin of Hilo; brothers, Randall (Ku‘uipo) Chin of Hercules, Calif., and Keone Chin of Hilo; sister, Carol (Francis Gravela) Kekauoha of Hilo; in-laws, Takako Kenoi of Mountain View, Dierdre (Edward Laau) Kailiawa of Waikoloa, Diane (Jerry) Hunter of Beulaville, N.C., Mary “Keola” Kenoi-Okajima of Keaau, David “Nip” Okajima of Hilo and Rosanne “Kina” (Keanu) Kenoi-Sai of Mountain View; aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces and cousins. Arrangements by Dodo Mortuary.
HILO, HI
Hawaii Tribune-Herald

Identity of Rainbow Falls body released

Police said today that the man whose body was found at the bottom of Rainbow Falls on Saturday was 37-year-old Adam David Broom of Hilo. An autopsy performed Tuesday morning on Broom’s body ruled out foul play. However, final autopsy results are pending toxicology testing. Hilo police detectives are...
HILO, HI

Comments / 0

Community Policy