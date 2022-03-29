Couple in Hilo file TRO against ‘Justice League’ actor

Russell Jon Chin, 63, of Hilo died Feb. 10 at The Queen’s Medical Center in Honolulu. Born in Honolulu, he was the Hawaii Island district manager for Matson and active in numerous boards and organizations including Boys and Girls Club of the Big Island, Big Brothers Big Sisters Hawaii, Japanese Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Hawaii, Hawaii Island Chamber of Commerce, Hawaii Cattlemen’s Council, Kona-Kohala Chamber of Commerce and Hawaii Island Economic Development Board. Visitation 9:30-11 a.m. Sunday, April 10, at Dodo Mortuary Chapel. Celebration of life service at 11 a.m. Casual attire. Online condolences: dodomortuary.com. Survived by wife, Patricia “Kapi” Kenoi-Chin of Hilo; sons, Ryan Kema K. (Chey Kaeo) and Sean Lukela K. (Kamailelaulii Davis) Chin of Hilo; mother, Alice H. Chin of Hilo; brothers, Randall (Ku‘uipo) Chin of Hercules, Calif., and Keone Chin of Hilo; sister, Carol (Francis Gravela) Kekauoha of Hilo; in-laws, Takako Kenoi of Mountain View, Dierdre (Edward Laau) Kailiawa of Waikoloa, Diane (Jerry) Hunter of Beulaville, N.C., Mary “Keola” Kenoi-Okajima of Keaau, David “Nip” Okajima of Hilo and Rosanne “Kina” (Keanu) Kenoi-Sai of Mountain View; aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces and cousins. Arrangements by Dodo Mortuary.

HILO, HI ・ 1 DAY AGO