Westfield, MA

Gerald Joseph Patrick

By Roxanne Miller
thewestfieldnews.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePALM SPRINGS, CA: Our beloved uncle, brother, son, friend and partner Gerald Joseph Patrick passed away peacefully on March 21st surrounded by beauty and love at his home in Palm Springs, California. Jerry was born in Westfield, Massachusetts on May 23, 1942. He was born into the spirited, close knit Patrick...

thewestfieldnews.com

Local
California Obituaries
