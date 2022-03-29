ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foo Fighters Cancel All Upcoming Tour Dates “In Light of the Staggering Loss of Our Brother Taylor Hawkins”

By Lisa Konicki
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3p8DaM_0etSdjUA00

After the tragic loss of drummer Taylor Hawkins on March 25, The Foo Fighters have cancelled the remaining tour dates they have scheduled for 2022.

The band shared the news in a statement from their representative :

It is with great sadness that Foo Fighters confirm the cancellation of all upcoming tour dates in light of the staggering loss of our brother Taylor Hawkins. We’re sorry for and share in the disappointment that we won’t be seeing one another as planned. Instead, let’s take this time to grieve, to heal, to pull our loved ones close, and to appreciate all the music and memories we’ve made together.

With Love,

Foo Fighters

The tour, which was in support of the band’s 10th studio album Medicine at Midnight, was set to take the band to stadiums, amphitheaters, and festivals throughout the country from May through August of 2022.

Hawkins died on Friday (March 25) in Colombia while on tour with his band, Foo Fighters. Colombian officials are in the midst of investigating the passing.

The news broke of Hawkins’ death that same night. The Foo Fighters released a heartbroken statement, writing on Twitter: “The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins, the statement read. His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever. Our hearts go out to his wife, children and family, and we ask that their privacy be treated with the utmost respect in this unimaginably difficult time.”

Many of Hawkins’ friends have expressed their sorrow, which you can read HERE.

CANCELLED TOUR DATES:

05-14 Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake

05-20 Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park

05-22 Daytona Beach, FL – Welcome to Rockville

05-24 Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

05-27 Boston, MA – Boston Calling Music Festival

06-08 Berlin, Germany – Flughafen Tempelhof ^

06-10 Nickelsdorf, Austria – Nova Rock Festival

06-12 Milan, Italy – I-Days

06-14 Basel, Switzerland – St. Jakob-Park %

06-16 Valencia, Spain – Ciudad de las Artes y las Ciencias

06-18 Lisbon, Portugal – Rock in Rio Lisbon

06-20 Madrid, Spain – Wanda Metropolitano Stadium !

06-22 Nîmes, France – Festival de Nimes

06-23 Nîmes, France – Festival de Nimes

06-25 Manchester, England – Emirates Old Trafford #

06-27 Birmingham, England – Villa Park &

06-30 London, England – London Stadium @

07-02 London, England – London Stadium &

07-17 Queens, NY – Citi Field

07-19 Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center

07-22 Toronto, Ontario – Rogers Centre

07-24 Philadelphia, PA – Lincoln Financial Field

07-27 Bangor, ME – Maine Savings Amphitheater

07-29 Montreal, Quebec – Oshega Music and Arts Festival

08-01 Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

08-06 Denver, CO – Empower Field at Mile High

08-08 West Valley City, UT – Usana Amphitheatre

08-10 Big Sky, MT – Big Sky Events Arena

08-13 Seattle, WA – T-Mobile Park

08-18 Los Angeles, CA – Banc of California Stadium

08-20 Los Angeles, CA – Banc of California Stadium

Australian Tour Dates:

November 30 – HBF Park, Perth (with The Chats and Teenage Joans)

December 4 – AAMI Park, Melbourne (with Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers and Hot Milk)

December 6 – AAMI Park, Melbourne (with The Chats and Teenage Joans)

December 10– Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane (with The Chats and Hot Milk)

December 12 – Accor Stadium, Sydney (with The Chats and Hot Milk)

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

