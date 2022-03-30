ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Islip, NY

Police: 73-year-old West Islip man arrested for possession of child porn

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TMSdp_0etSU4Fb00

A West Islip man has been arrested for possessing child pornography, according to authorities.

Police say Nicholas Pedagno, 73, was posing as a younger person on at least eight different social media accounts across seven platforms.

Following a search of his iPad, detectives say his username included lisabutterfly2, love361569 and others.

Neighbors with children were stunned to hear of the accusations.

"I think it's terrible, it's not something you want on your block," says West Islip resident Mike Robertson. "My kids walk home from school down that road every day."

Laura Ahearn is an advocate for victims of childhood sexual abuse with the group Parents for Megan's Law.

She says predators often pose as children on social media to solicit naked pictures, which they then use to blackmail the victim

"After they send the first picture, they trap them into sending more by saying they're going to tell their friends or their parents, they'll put it on Facebook and exposure them," Ahearn says. "So a child gets caught in this."

Pedagno was issued a desk appearance ticket. He is charged with a felony and will be arraigned next month.

Detectives are asking anyone who thinks they could be a victim of Pedagno to call the Computer Crimes Unit at 631-852-6279.

Comments / 0

News 12
News 12

62K+

Followers

19K+

Posts

13M+

Views

Related
News 12

Police make arrest in Asbury Park smash-and-grab burglaries

An Asbury Park man is facing charges for allegedly burglarizing several businesses in town. Police say that Derek Charpentier, 23, smashed his way into the businesses and stole money. Some business owners tell News 12 that more than $1,000 in funds were stolen. Police say that surveillance video from one...
ASBURY PARK, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
West Islip, NY
Crime & Safety
City
West Islip, NY
The Independent

Murder suspect laughs as he tells police ‘I warned you’ after ‘stabbing father-of-three to death’

Police bodycam footage has captured the moment an alleged killer laughs and tells police officers “I warned you” as he was arrested for stabbing a father-of-three to death and wounding two others. Can Arslan, 52, fatally attacked his neighbour Matthew Boorman, 43, on his front lawn in Snowdonia Road, Walton Cardiff, near Tewkesbury, on October 5 last year.Arslan claims he was in the grip of a psychiatric disorder when he killed Mr Boorman and denies murder. Bristol Crown Court heard he left Mr Boorman’s body behind after having a “triumphant” cigarette and wounding his wife Sarah Boorman - who...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Eleanor Easey death: Father guilty of killing 14-week-old daughter

A father claimed a catastrophic brain injury that killed his baby daughter was caused by slamming the brakes on his car, police said. Christopher Easey, of Terrington St Clement, Norfolk, denied murdering 14-week-old Eleanor in December 2019. A jury at Norwich Crown Court found him guilty of manslaughter and neglect.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Pornography#Police#Old West#The Computer Crimes Unit
WSBS

Mass State Police Arrest Two For Firearms, Drug Trafficking

It never ends, does it? Recently two people were arrested, one of them a 16-year-old, when the end result of a traffic stop on I-91 last Tuesday turned out to be much, much more. Massachusetts State Police report that last Tuesday, March 22, at approximately 3 in the afternoon, a...
NORTHAMPTON, MA
The Independent

Dashcam video shows man pull gun on Uber driver Christi Spicuzza before murder as suspect appears in court

A court has been shown dash camera footage capturing the moments before Uber driver Christi Spicuzza was allegedly killed by passenger Calvin Crew, who appeared in court in Pittsburgh for the first time on Wednesday.Prosecutors played a 20-minute long clip from 10 February, captured by a camera on Spicuzza’s dashboard, which they say shows Mr Crew, dressed in a hood and face mask, ride along in silence before putting a gun to the driver’s head.“Stop it man” and “why are you doing this?” Ms Spicuzza can be heard asking, before pleading, “I have four kids, what are you doing?”“I...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
News 12

US added 431,000 jobs in March in sign of economic health

America’s employers extended a streak of robust hiring in March, adding 431,000 jobs in a sign of the economy’s resilience in the face of a still-destructive pandemic and the highest inflation in 40 years. The Labor Department’s report Friday showed that last month’s job growth helped shrink the...
BUSINESS
News 12

Mets ace deGrom to miss significant time with inflammation

New York Mets ace Jacob DeGrom will miss significant time because of inflammation in his shoulder area, a huge blow to a team that heavily invested in making a deep run this season. DeGrom won't throw for up to four weeks and there is no timetable for his return, the...
MLB
Daily Voice

UMass Amherst Student Seriously Injured In Hit-Run Crash

Police are appealing to the public for help in finding the driver of an SUV who failed to stop after striking a student on the UMass Amherst campus. The incident took place around 10:15 p.m. Monday, March 21, as the 20-year-old man was walking in a crosswalk, said Laurie Loisel, spokeswoman for the Northwestern District Attorney's Office.
PUBLIC SAFETY
News 12

News 12

62K+
Followers
19K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy