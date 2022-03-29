ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mozart's Attic Sunday April 3rd at 6:00 p.m.

Cover picture for the articleAs a pianist and as a composer, Clara Wieck Schumann hobnobbed with some heady company: her husband Robert, of...

operawire.com

Anthony Roth Costanzo Headlines Death by Classical’s 2022 Season

Death of Classical has announced its 2022 season. For the purposes of this article, the focus will be soley on operatic performances. The company will present Sarah Kirkland Snider’s “Mass for the Endangered,” “a celebration of—and an elegy for—the natural world; a prayer for endangered species and the imperiled environments in which they live.” The work will feature the vocal ensemble Gallicantus and instrumentalists from the Decoda Ensemble.
PERFORMING ARTS
Pitchfork

Mira Calix, Experimental Musician and Sound Artist, Has Died

Mira Calix, the United Kingdom–based sound artist and experimental musician signed to Warp, has died, the label announced. “Mira was not only a hugely talented artist and composer, she was also a beautiful, caring human who touched the lives of everyone who had the honour of working with her,” the label posted in a note on social media. “She pushed the boundaries between electronic music, classical music and art in a truly unique way.”
MUSIC
operawire.com

Guildhall School of Music and Drama Announces Summer 2022 Events Season

London’s Guildhall School of Music and Drama has announced a full slate of summer events replete with concerts, drama, opera, and more. For this article, only vocal events and performances are listed. To see the complete lineup, visit Guildhall School’s website. Voiceworks: Contemporary Collaboration will feature Artist in...
EDUCATION
musictimes.com

Philip Jeck Cause of Death Unexpected: Experimental Composer Dead at 69

Philip Jeck, a famed experimental composer, multimedia artist, and turntablist, has passed away at the age of 69; what was his cause of death?. In a statement posted on the musician's website, Jon Wozencroft and Mike Harding from Touch confirmed the shocking news, saying Jeck died peacefully on Friday after a short illness.
MUSIC
operawire.com

Annalisa Stroppa, Javier Camarena & Alex Esposito Lead Donizetti Opera Festival’s 2022 Season

The Donizetti Opera Festival has announced its 2022 edition. The festival will present a new critical edition of “La favorite,” by Rebecca Harris Warrick from Ricordi. Music Director Riccardo Frizza will direct the operatic masterpiece. The production – newly co-produced with the Opéra National de Bordeaux – is directed by Valentina Carrasco with her team composed of Carles Berga and Peter van Praet for set designs. The production will star Annalisa Stroppa as Léonor, tenor Javier Camarena as Fernand, baritone Florian Sempey as Alphonse XI, and Evgeny Stavinsky as Barthazar.
PERFORMING ARTS
Indy100

Venezuelan male soprano known for ‘gender-defying performances’ readies album

Venezuelan male soprano Samuel Marino, known for his “gender-defying performances”, has signed to Decca Classics and will release an album this year.The singer, 28, was bullied as a teenager for his high speaking voice and considered surgery to lower his pitch before a specialist doctor told him about the countertenor vocal tradition.Known for performing wearing a dress and make-up, Marino hopes to spread a positive message about identity through his album.He said: “Whether someone feels like a man, a woman, non-binary, I want people to make music.“When I wear a dress and make-up on stage, I do it because I...
BEAUTY & FASHION
psychologytoday.com

How Poetry Sets the Tone for the Music Lesson

The beneficial effects of reading poetry in a music lesson. Poetry and music are connotative experiences. Reading poetry sets the tone for artistic music study. Study of musical technique is a means to a poetic end, not an end in itself. As a young conservatory student in 1993, I was...
MUSIC
operawire.com

Musicians of the Orchestre National du Capitole de Toulouse Show Support for Tugan Sokhiev

Musicians of the Orchestre National du Capitole de Toulouse are expressing their opinions about the departure of Tugan Sokhiev. In an open letter the musicians said, “Before discussing the particular situation in which this concert is taking place, we would like, on behalf of all our colleagues, to express our deep emotion at the violence and atrocities committed in Ukraine and our full support for the Ukrainian people. The concert on March 25 should have been conducted by Tugan Sokhiev. Tugan Sokhiev is Russian. Its history, its family, its culture are intimately linked to this country. It is this identity and this attachment to his roots that allowed us, that allowed you for many years to enrich us with what he had to pass on to us.”
MUSIC
