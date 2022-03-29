ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

UConn Reaches 14th Straight Final Four, Tops NC State in 2OT

By Associated Press
1460 ESPN Yakima
1460 ESPN Yakima
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — UConn is heading to the women's Final Four for the 14th straight time. The Huskies beat North Carolina State 91-87...

1460espnyakima.com

Comments / 0

Related
1460 ESPN Yakima

Louisville Beats Michigan 62-50 to Return to Final Four

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Hailey Van Lith scored 22 points, Olivia Cochran made a series of crucial baskets in the final minutes, and Louisville held off Michigan 62-50 to return to the Final Four for the fourth time in program history. Chelsie Hall added 15 points and Emily Engstler balanced out a poor shooting night with 16 rebounds and some big plays on defense, helping the top-seeded Cardinals advance to face South Carolina next weekend in Minneapolis. Naz Hillmon finished with 18 points and 11 rebounds for the Wolverines, who couldn't overcome 22 turnovers despite a huge disparity at the foul line in their first regional final.
LOUISVILLE, KY
1460 ESPN Yakima

Engstler’s Grit Helps Louisville Women Reach Final Four

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Louisville's Emily Engstler made just 1 of 9 field goals against Michigan in the Wichita Region final. She missed all five of her 3-point tries and was held to five points. But she also had 16 rebounds, six steals and four assists and played a key role in helping the top-seeded Cardinals defeat No. 3 seed Michigan 62-50 in the Elite Eight. She was named to the Wichita Region All-Tournament Team. Louisville will play South Carolina in a national semifinal on Friday,
WICHITA, KS
1460 ESPN Yakima

Texas A&M Beats Washington St to Reach NIT Title Game at MSG

NEW YORK (AP) — Quenton Jackson scored 18 points and Texas A&M advanced to the NIT championship game with a 72-56 rout of Washington State. Henry Coleman III had 16 points and Manny Obaseki added 14 for the Aggies in the second semifinal at Madison Square Garden. They will play for the title Thursday night against Xavier, an 84-77 winner over St. Bonaventure in the doubleheader opener. Tyrell Roberts led Washington State with 14 points. He was the only Cougars player to score double figures. Efe Abogidi had nine points and 10 rebounds in 21 minutes.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paige
Person
Paige Bueckers
1460 ESPN Yakima

Roby Scores 30 as Thunder Down Blazers 134-131 in OT

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Isaiah Roby scored a career-high 30 points on 11-of-13 shooting and the Oklahoma City Thunder rallied in overtime to beat the Portland Trail Blazers 134-131. Aaron Wiggins added a career-best 28 points for the Thunder, who remain in second-to-last place in the Western Conference with losses in 11 of their last 13 games. Ben McLemore had 28 points, including eight 3-pointers, for the Trail Blazers. Portland has lost four straight and also sits outside the playoff picture at 12th in the West.
NBA
1460 ESPN Yakima

Durant scores 41, Nets Rally Past Pistons 130-123

NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant scored 41 points and the Brooklyn Nets rallied past the Detroit Pistons 130-123. Kyrie Irving added 24 points in his second home appearance since New York exempted athletes from a private employer mandate for COVID-19 vaccinations last week. Andre Drummond had 14 points and 13 rebounds as Brooklyn overcame a double-digit deficit in the second quarter. Cade Cunningham led the Pistons with 34 points. Isaiah Stewart and Saddiq Bey each had 15. The Pistons went ahead 55-43 following Frank Johnson’s short jumper with 5:54 left in the second quarter. Durant followed with a four-point play and the Nets pulled within 64-58 at halftime.
NBA
1460 ESPN Yakima

Antetokounmpo’s 40 Points, Late Block Lead Bucks Past 76ers

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 40 points and had a game-deciding block of Joel Embiid in the final seconds to lead the Milwaukee Bucks to a 118-116 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers in a matchup of two of the Eastern Conference’s top teams. Khris Middleton scored 22 points and Jrue Holiday had 18 for the Bucks, who pulled within a half-game of idle Miami for first place in the East. James Harden had 32 points and nine rebounds for the 76ers, and Embiid recovered from a slow start and finished with 29 points, 14 rebounds and seven assists. Philadelphia dropped to third place in the East, 1½ games behind the Heat. Antetokounmpo added 14 rebounds, six assists and three blocks for the defending NBA champion Bucks.
NBA
1460 ESPN Yakima

1460 ESPN Yakima

Yakima, WA
344
Followers
3K+
Post
27K+
Views
ABOUT

1460 ESPN has the best sports coverage for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://1460espnyakima.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy