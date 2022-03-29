ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Meet the 2022 Cadbury ‘bunny’: Therapy dog Annie Rose from Ohio

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WGAU
WGAU
 1 day ago

The new 2022 Cadbury Bunny isn’t a rabbit but her day job can keep her hopping.

Annie Rose is a therapy dog from Ohio who was named the 2022 Cadbury Bunny. She will be featured in this year’s clucking bunny commercial advertising the Cadbury Creme Eggs.

In addition to donning some rabbit ears for the commercial, her owners got a $5,000 prize.

Annie Rose is an English Doodle therapy dog that visits nursing homes in the state. She had a big job the past couple of years. While the COVID-19 pandemic kept visitors at a minimum at nursing homes, Annie Rose still did her rounds visiting residents’ windows.

The Cadbury brand team helped pare the panel of finalists down from 10 pets to Annie Rose, who beat out Cheeto Puff, a lizard; Maple, a hedgehog; Skeeter the bird; and Will O’Wisp, a cat.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1z6SXX_0etSABuv00
Cadbury Bunny Tryout Finalists Cadbury Bunny Tryout Finalists (Hand-out/The Hershey Company, PR Newswire)

As part of the competition, Cadbury is donating $20,000 to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
Wbaltv.com

Sweet dog needs new home

Time now to find a good home for a pet in need. Joining us is Alexa Jones from BARCS animal shelter introduces us to a dog in need.
PETS
103.3 WKFR

Tiny Trixie, 2-Years-Old, Is The Perfect Couch Potato Companion

Do you wish you had an animal that would just sit around with you and binge-watch t.v. all day? Then Trixie would be the perfect companion. Trixie, our guest for Dog Days, is about 2 years old. She's a little camera shy and seems to have a slight aversion to men. At least, when she first meets them. She had no problem immediately running up to me (a woman) but, it took Dana sitting on the floor at a distance for a few minutes before Trixie felt comfortable.
MICHIGAN STATE
FOX8 News

Ariel the kitten wants to be where the people are

(WGHP) — A sweet kitten needs a family of her own. Meet Ariel, a 4-month-old shorthaired tabby who needs to find her home. She’s a playful, loving girl and she seems to get along well with other cats and cat-friendly dogs. Her adoption fee includes her spay, deworming, vaccinations, microchipping, flea/tick prevention and a full […]
PETS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Pets & Animals
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
One Green Planet

Newborn Kitten Found Dragging Herself on Hot Concrete Rescued!

This poor kitten was found dragging herself on the hot concrete while ongoing traffic was passing by. It was a miracle that TikTok user @aricsv97 noticed her and was kind enough to stop and bring her to safety!. It turns out that she was only 2 days old and was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

At least 25 Pre-K students are rushed to hospital after their milk cartons were filled with SANITIZER

More than two dozen New Jersey pre-kindergarten students were rushed to the hospital after drinking from milk cartons that were actually filled with sanitizer. Twenty-five pre-k students ages three and four from the Early Childhood Development Center in Camden were taken to a local hospital on Wednesday out of an abundance of caution after they consumed 'non-toxic consumable sanitizer,' the Camden City School District said in a statement.
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Therapy Dog#Cat#Cadbury Creme Eggs#English#Cheeto Puff#Cox Media Group
Daily Mail

North Carolina man, 32, is billed $500,000 for medivac home from Denver after finding out he had leukemia on vacation and being promised his insurance would pay for it

A North Carolina man was billed nearly a half-million dollars after receiving emergency medivac travel back home after he discovered he had leukemia while on vacation in late 2020. Sean Deines, 32, received a $489,000 bill in the mail after he was transferred 1,468 miles through the air from Denver,...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
ohmymag.co.uk

This Mr Ugly of a dog shelter seeks a new home

Vincent, a five-year-old blind dog, has earned the moniker Mr Ugly at Blind Dogs Rescue UK, but he hopes to shed the title once he finds a new home in the UK. Volunteers lost hope that this sad puppy would find his forever family after he was dubbed Mr Ugly.
PETS
InspireMore

That’s 1 Lucky Dog! This Rare Pup Must Have Been Born With The Luck Of The Irish.

A Canadian couple is downright astounded after their dog surprised them with a very rare pup!. Trevor and Audra Mosher of Nova Scotia were excited to welcome their American valley bulldog’s newest litter. An ultrasound had revealed 7 adorable puppies waiting to be born, so when the big day came, they were ready. But after the expected pups arrived, mama Freya went into labor again.
ANIMALS
One Green Planet

Watch Rescue Transformation of Lonely Puppy Tied to a Car Bumper 24/7

This 9-week old puppy named Malibu was tied to the bumper of a car 24/7. Mistreatment, loneliness, and abuse were all this puppy had ever known. It wasn’t until TikTok user @ellirescues came along and discovered this poor puppy, that her life was forever changed. When Elli went up...
PETS
WOWK 13 News

‘Friends with Paws’ therapy dogs coming to WV schools

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A new initiative is aiming to bring therapy dogs into schools across the Mountain State. West Virginia Governor Jim Justice and First Lady Cathy Justice say the new initiative is called “Friends For Paws.” The program will place certified therapy dogs in schools throughout West Virginia to offer companionship and comfort […]
PETS
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
18K+
Followers
59K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy