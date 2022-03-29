Wind Advisory Issued for Logan and Champaign County

Effective: 2022-03-23 14:37:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-23 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a sturdy building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM EDT for west central Ohio. To report hazardous weather conditions, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Champaign; Clark; Logan; Shelby STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF SOUTHEASTERN SHELBY, CHAMPAIGN, LOGAN AND NORTHWESTERN CLARK COUNTIES THROUGH 430 PM EDT At 405 PM EDT, strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Jackson Center to near Enon, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 45 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Hail may cause minor damage to outdoor objects. Locations impacted include Springfield, Sidney, Bellefontaine, Urbana, New Carlisle, St. Paris, West Liberty, Mechanicsburg, North Lewisburg, Jackson Center, Russells Point, De Graff, Lakeview, Belle Center, West Mansfield, Chippewa Park, Northwood, Quincy, Christiansburg and Rushsylvania. This includes I-70 in Ohio between mile markers 44 and 47. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...45 MPH

