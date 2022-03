This one hits a little close to home for the Emmy winner. Over the years, as The Bold and the Beautiful has had Liam pass judgment on others while making decisions that could be described as “poor” at best and “callous” at worst, viewers have shaken their heads in disbelief. And it turns out, they haven’t been alone in doing so: Portrayer Scott Clifton has sometimes been just as flummoxed by his character.

CELEBRITIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO