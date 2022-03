As Avalanche Energy founders Robin Langtry and Brian Riordan have been grinding through the development of their fusion technology, they keep expecting to hit a wall. The team is taking a less conventional approach to fusion energy, building a small-scale solution and foregoing the outrageous temperatures and ultra powerful magnets required by other systems. The simpler, seemingly elegant approach has left them wondering if it’s possible that no one else has developed or patented the design — or done the research showing it won’t work.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 22 HOURS AGO