Newport Beach, CA

Check Out California’s Hottest New, Members-Only Exclusive Social Club In Newport Beach: thehouse

Life and Style Weekly
 2 days ago

The hottest place to be this summer is in Newport Beach, California —at its most exclusive members-only private bar and restaurant club called thehouse .

Owned by Sara and Keith Jarrett , thehouse was intended to create a space that could serve as a home away from home, a place for a network of friends and colleagues to socialize in a more laid-back setting. The club intends on breaking down the traditional city or country club establishment with a fun and vibrant dining experiencing, all while being surrounded by the best of people. At thehouse , every member is considered family.

Thehouse was born from a desire to reinvigorate a local gem, and is now a modern-day interpretation of a traditional supper club — where the charm and beauty of the Newport Harbor serves as the backdrop for a sophisticated dining experience.

The club promotes a quintessential California lifestyle, targeting members of an active, attractive and diverse group of Newport’s elite. Members come to enjoy and appreciate a vibrate scene and build lasting friendships.

“We’re absolutely thrilled to open thehouse to our members,” Keith said. “And not just because it is a fulfillment of an aspirational dream for Sara and me, but also because we believe that the cost-plus-10 private-club dining model that thehouse is built upon is an absolute game-change for the entire dining industry at large.”

Everything at the club will be priced just 10% over the ingredient cost that the club actually pays. Even better, tipping and service charges, valet service and dock valet service are included in membership dues.

The layout that includes the Leilani Rose was intentional to maintain a space for socializing while also creating intimacy among smaller groups of friends. Window-side, fireside, or bar-adjacent dining options accommodate even the most discerning diners and diversify the member’s experience within the club’s waterfront footprint.

“Our members have voted with their money and belief in this model, and now it is here for them to enjoy,” Keith said. “High-end dining may never be the same!”

