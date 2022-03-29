ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macomb County, MI

'Only the Beginning': Boy Scout Leader's Sex Abuse Charges Among 82K Claims

By Nick Mordowanec
Newsweek
Newsweek
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The former Boy Scouts of America official faces 10 counts of criminal sexual conduct and was extradited from New York to...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
Newsweek
Newsweek

849K+

Followers

87K+

Posts

784M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
Daily Mail

Judge rules three Michigan militia members who called themselves the Wolverine Watchmen were NOT entrapped by the FBI into setting up plot to kidnap Governor Gretchen Whitmer

Three suspected members of the Wolverine Watchmen extremist group charged in a plot to kidnap Democratic Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer before the 2020 election were not entrapped by the FBI, a judge ruled on Tuesday. Joseph Morrison, 27; his 44-year-old father-in-law Pete Musico, and Paul Bellar, 23, will face a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Macomb County, MI
Crime & Safety
County
Macomb County, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
Idaho Capital Sun

‘A crisis that is hiding in plain sight’: Missing and murdered women of color

WASHINGTON — Parents at a Thursday congressional hearing about missing and murdered women of color detailed their frustrating attempts to get the attention of law enforcement and adequate media coverage.  “This is a crisis that is hiding in plain sight,” said Maryland Rep. Jamie Raskin, a Democrat and chair of the U.S. House Oversight Subcommittee […] The post ‘A crisis that is hiding in plain sight’: Missing and murdered women of color appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Times Daily

Trial over approval of Boy Scouts bankruptcy plan begins

DOVER, Del. (AP) — More than two years after the Boy Scouts of America sought bankruptcy protection amid an onslaught of child sex abuse allegations, a judge began a trial Monday to determine whether to confirm its proposed reorganization plan. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New...
LAW
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
849K+
Followers
87K+
Post
784M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy