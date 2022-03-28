8 Early Signs of Dementia

Heart disease is a leading cause of death in the United States, according to the CDC. While things like genetics and pre-existing conditions can make heart related illness more likely, leading a healthy lifestyle is the key preventative measure when it comes to diabetes, high blood pressure, and high cholesterol. With the high concentration of processed foods in our diet these days, it is important to pay attention to the foods you’re buying and cooking with. We asked Dr. Prabhdeep Sethi, Interventional Cardiologist with Dignity Health—St Bernardine Medical Center, what ingredients you should avoid, specifically in processed foods, if you are trying to keep your heart health in mind.
Comments / 14