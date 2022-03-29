ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Omicron BA.2 Stealth COVID Variant Now Dominant in U.S., CDC Data Shows

By Ed Browne
Newsweek
Newsweek
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

The faster-spreading Omicron sub-variant is now estimated to make up more than half of coronavirus cases in the...

www.newsweek.com


Newsweek

849K+

Followers

87K+

Posts

784M+

Views

The Weather Channel

New COVID-19 Variant Worse than Omicron might Emerge in Next Two Years, Says UK Epidemiologist

There is a "high chance" that a new COVID-19 variant which is worse than Omicron will emerge in the next two years, England's chief medical officer, Chris Whitty has warned. He said that there was still a "long way to go" because the virus will continue to "throw surprises". He also insisted the virus — which now poses a similar death threat as flu — will be with us "for the rest of our lives", Daily Mail reported.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WXII 12

How bad could a wave of the BA.2 omicron variant be for the US? Here's the key indicator

With a new version of the omicron coronavirus variant picking up steam in the United States, as many as 28 million seniors remain at risk of becoming severely ill from COVID-19, either because they are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, or because it has been more than five months since their second or third dose of a vaccine, according to a CNN analysis of federal data.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Detroit Free Press

Coronavirus subvariant omicron BA.2 detected in Michigan

The BA.2 omicron subvariant, also called "stealth omicron," which is causing coronavirus surges in Western Europe and other parts of the world, has been detected in Michigan. As of Friday, laboratory sequencing identified 99 specimens in Michigan residents from 21 counties and the city of Detroit, said Lynn Sutfin, spokesperson for the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.
MICHIGAN STATE
Parade

Is the BA.2 Variant A Major Cause for Concern? Doctors Weigh In

Parade.com has an extensive editorial partnership with Cleveland Clinic, consistently named as one of the nation’s best hospitals in U.S. News & World Report’s annual “America’s Best Hospitals” survey. Click here to learn more about our health reporting policies. Just as COVID cases seem to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
UPI News

Omicron COVID-19 variant can cause severe croup in children

The Omicron COVID-19 variant can cause croup in young children, including severe cases that require hospitalization and intensive care, a new study shows. "The relatively high hospitalization rate and the large number of medication doses our COVID-19 croup patients required suggests that COVID-19 might cause more severe croup compared to other viruses," said study co-author Dr. Ryan Brewster, who is in the combined pediatrics residency program at Boston Children's Hospital and Boston Medical Center.
BOSTON, MA
Fortune

Russian oil tankers have vanished from tracking systems. Someone is buying that crude and we don’t know who

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Since Russia invaded Ukraine, many Western oil companies as well as traders, shippers, and bankers have stayed away from Russian oil. But a new report by CNN indicates Russian crude may be seeing a resurgence in demand—in relative secret.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CNET

BA.2 Is the Dominant Variant Worldwide. What Does That Mean for the US?

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. BA.2, also called "stealth omicron," is the dominant strain worldwide and responsible for a growing number of COVID-19 cases in the US. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that BA.2 made up 34.9% of COVID-19 cases in the week ending March 19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
insideedition.com

Vaccines Remained Effective During Omicron Variant Spike: CDC Report

According to a report the CDC released this past Friday, the more common variations of the vaccine — Pfzizer-BioNTech and Moderna — remained highly effective at preventing severe illness and death during the omicron variant in January. The report shares that protection against mild illness from the virus...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Daily Mail

Covid hospitalizations among young children in the US increased five-fold from the peak of the Delta surge to the peak of Omicron but deaths remained minimal, CDC report finds

The number of U.S. children under the age of four who were hospitalized with COVID-19 was five times higher during the peak of the Omicron surge than it was at the peak of Delta, a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) report finds. The research, published Tuesday by the...
KIDS
MedicalXpress

TB cases declined in U.S. during pandemic

Reported cases of tuberculosis (TB) dropped significantly across the United States during the COVID-19 pandemic, but delayed or missed diagnoses may have contributed to the decline. "Delayed or missed tuberculosis disease diagnoses are threatening the health of people with TB disease and the communities where they live," said Dr. Philip...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

