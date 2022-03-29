ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

TurboTax's 'Free' Software Misleads Millions of Ineligible Users: Lawsuit

By Erin Brady
Newsweek
Newsweek
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

"TurboTax is bombarding consumers with ads for 'free' tax filing services, and then hitting them with charges when it's time to file," said the...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 1

Related
WSB Radio

FTC sues Intuit TurboTax's ‘free’ filing campaign

NEW YORK — As Americans continue to file their taxes ahead of Tax Day, the Federal Trade Commission has slapped a lawsuit against a company behind a popular tax filing software. The FTC announced on Tuesday it is suing Intuit, the makers of TurboTax, over what it calls "bogus...
INCOME TAX
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

FTC accuses TurboTax of false advertising

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission has filed a lawsuit against Intuit, the parent company for TurboTax, accusing the company of false advertising when they told people they offered “free” tax filing, but then required many people to pay. In the lawsuit, filed Monday in California, the FTC said...
ECONOMY
GreenwichTime

This is why I always use TurboTax to do my own taxes

During my childhood, one of my dad’s yearly rituals was organizing his income tax paperwork on New Year’s Day. He would sit at his home office desk, receipts spread out in piles around him, stacks of paper littering the floor, and a calculator next to him. This was in the 1970s and 1980s before computers were ubiquitous household items. As well as having a full-time job as a school administrator, my father (and mother) owned a restaurant and some rental property so their income tax situation was never just a straight 1040 tax form.
INCOME TAX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
NJ.com

TurboTax sued by feds over claims of ‘free’ tax filing offerings

TurboTax’s claims of ‘free’ tax return filings aren’t what they appear to be, according to a complaint filed Tuesday by the federal government. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) filed an administrative complaint against Intuit, the maker of the popular software program, for what it called “deceiving consumers with bogus advertisements pitching `free’ tax filing that millions of consumers could not use.”
INCOME TAX
Daily Voice

IRS Issues Warning To Taxpayers About Filing

With tax season well underway and many Americans scrambling to file before the deadline, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is advising of certain details to double-check before submitting the required paperwork. With approximately 25 percent of Americans having already filed in advance of the deadline of Monday, April 18, the...
INCOME TAX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Feuer
Money

Here's How to Track Your Tax Refund

Tax season is in full swing. About a month out from the deadline, millions of Americans have already filed their 2021 taxes — and, in many cases, are now anxiously awaiting their refunds from the IRS. Generally speaking, the sooner you file, the sooner you will get your tax...
INCOME TAX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Turbotax#Software#Tax Preparation#Intuit#The U S District Court
CNET

Tax Returns vs. Tax Refunds: Here's How They're Different

This story is part of Taxes 2022, CNET's coverage of the best tax software and everything else you need to get your return filed quickly, accurately and on-time. Tax season usually comes with complications, and 2022 is no different. Tax code changes this year, among other complexities, will make it hard for many Americans to file their taxes without professional help or top-notch tax software. While the IRS offers tutorials covering the hows and whys of understanding taxes, it's good to start with the very basics: What's the difference between a tax return and a tax refund?
INCOME TAX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
FTC
NewsBreak
IRS
FOXBusiness

The IRS has delivered 45M tax refunds so far. This is the average amount

With just one month remaining in the 2022 tax season, and the IRS has delivered millions of refunds to taxpayers, a major influx of money to households that many Americans depend on. The tax-collecting agency said last week that it has issued more than 45 million refunds worth a collective...
INCOME TAX
Elite Daily

What Tax Filing Personality Are You?

April 18 is approaching, which means it’s the thick of tax season. To help our readers out, Elite Daily partnered with TurboTax to help you figure out which tax filing profile best fits you, whether you’re a first-time filer or a new parent. Speaking of TurboTax, let their...
INCOME TAX
Reuters

U.S. FTC accuses Intuit of deceptively advertising free tax filing

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Federal Trade Commission asked a court on Monday to issue an order stopping Intuit, the owner of TurboTax tax preparation software, from deceptively advertising free tax filing when it requires many people to pay. In the complaint, filed in U.S. District Court for the Northern District...
INCOME TAX
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
848K+
Followers
87K+
Post
784M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy