Tailgating with Taylor: March 29

Leavenworth’s baseball team took their lumps last season, finishing 3-17. But head coach Justin Bode believes those growing pains will pay off this spring. “Last year was a season of growth,” Bode said. “We had to play some sophomores and juniors who never played varsity, which last year was a struggle. However, this year we’ve got 90 percent of the core group back. We lost two good seniors. We’ve got everybody else. We’re going to put a pretty good, experienced product on the field this year.”

