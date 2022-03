Things got rocky between Alex and Donna. “Black Ink Crew” star Donna isn’t happy with the current season of the show. Early on, the show focused on her relationship with Alex. Things became tense for them during the beginning of the pandemic. In fact, they were clashing so much that Donna decided they should slow down on setting a wedding date. She felt like Alex had some more maturing to do first. However, the rest of the crew thought their issues were way more serious. As Donna would argue with Alex in front of the others, some of the rest of the cast felt like Donna was abusive with her words. By the middle of the season, they began to suspect that Donna was physically abusive.

TV SERIES ・ 16 DAYS AGO