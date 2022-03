July 1, 2014 was the last time anybody saw the United States men's national team at a FIFA World Cup. It was a 2-1 defeat to Belgium in extra time in the round of 16 -- you know the one. Almost eight years later the Chris Wondolowski miss and those 14 Tim Howard saves are still fresh. That defeat still stings. now the biggest stage in all of sports will once again include the red, white and blue, and with it will come the highest expectations this team has ever seen.

