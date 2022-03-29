ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alec and Hilaria Baldwin Announce They Are Expecting 7th Child Together: ‘We’re Beyond Happy With This Surprise’

John Angelillo/UPI/Shutterstock

Alec Baldwin has revealed he and his wife, Hilaria Baldwin, are expecting baby No. 7, and shared that their little one’s upcoming arrival was a “complete surprise.”

“After many ups and downs over the past few years, we have an exciting up and a huge surprise: another Baldwinito is coming this fall,” Hilaria, 38, wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, March 29 — which the former 30 Rock star reposted. “We were pretty sure our family was complete, and we’re beyond happy with this surprise.”

Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

They called new addition to the family, “a very bright spot in our lives. A blessing and a gift during such uncertain times,” and shared a video showing the couple’s children running around excitedly about the baby news while Hilaria held on to 1-year-old daughter Lucia.

The couple welcomed their first child, 8-year-old daughter Carmen, in 2013, less than 14 months after Alec and Hilaria tied the knot in a lavish New York City wedding on June 30, 2012. Their daughter’s birth was followed by four boys, with the arrivals of Raphael, 6, Leonardo 5, Romeo, 3, and Eduardo, 1. Lucia was born via surrogate five months after Eduardo’s birth.

While expanding their family, Hilaria has been open about two pregnancy losses that she suffered in 2019. In April of that year, she miscarried at nine weeks. Hilaria became pregnant again and lost the couple’s baby girl at the four-month mark in November 2019.

The former yoga instructor announced Lucia’s birth in a March 4, 2021 Instagram post showing baby Eduardo in a crib next to his newborn sister.“Our hearts are filled with so much gratitude,” Hilaria began about their newest addition.

“The Baldwinitos craved so much to have a little sister. Many of you may remember the loss of their sister at four months in the end of 2019. There isn’t a day that goes by where we don’t ache for our daughter. When I found out our baby had died, I told our children that their sister was going to come, just not at that time,” she continued. Hilaria added, ” Nothing will ever replace her, but two wonderful souls have come into our lives, and we are humbled to know them.” Alec and Hilaria have not revealed the sex of baby No. 7 so far.

