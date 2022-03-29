Battle of the El Paso Hoods: What Part of Town Beats Them All?

Take a drive in El Paso, Texas and you will find a funny or strange street name around every corner. Here are the 23 Funniest Street Names in El Paso PART 1: A-B-C Recently, I took a Sunday drive around the city of El Paso, listening to oldies of course, and found myself on a street I didn't recognize. After making my way to an intersection with a visible sign, I was shocked to read the name of the street I was actually on. Who names a street after Aladdin? Convinced this was a prank or practical joke, I actually had to look up whether I was on a real street named after fricking ALADDIN. To my shock and surprise that was exactly where I was. I was on Aladdin, Ave, care to take a magic carpet ride?

EL PASO, TX ・ 9 DAYS AGO