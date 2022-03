D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - Drivers in D’Iberville might need to allow som extra time for getting around town for this week. Starting Wednesday at 9 a.m., a portion of Popp’s Ferry Road will be closed while crews install a sewer line. The road will be closed between Rae and Nance streets, with drivers able to use Automall Parkway, Brodie Road and Lamey Street as a detour.

D'IBERVILLE, MS ・ 15 DAYS AGO