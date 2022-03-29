What new tight ends coach Grant Newsome said about Michigan football this spring

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — It was only six years ago that Grant Newsome was in a battle with Ben Bredeson for the starting left tackle spot. Now, he’s overseeing Michigan’s tight ends in his first year as the team’s on-field coach at that position.

The Wolverines made some shifts in the coaching staff after some expected and unexpected departures, moving last year’s tight ends coach Jay Harbaugh to safeties, safeties coach Ron Bellamy to wide receivers, and promoting grad assistant Newsome to the full-time tight ends coach.

Speaking with the media for the first time in his capacity as a coach, Newsome shared what the process has been like, what he’s seen from his group, what’s made Erick All such a special player, how the younger tight ends are coming along, and much more.

Here is everything he had to say.

Adjusting to his new role

I think pretty quickly, I was fortunate to have been in the room before with Sherrone and the guys there and I already had enough familiarity with the older guys in the room (and that) has really helped in that. Not only do I know them, but they also know me it’s kind of funny coming full circle. We had Erick in that room in 2019 where he was a true freshman; when I was a senior, Luke Schoonmaker was a freshman, now he’s a redshirt senior. So it feels like it’s kind of coming full circle, but,it hasn’t been too bad of an adjustment. So things have gone pretty, pretty smooth so far and a lot of credit’s due to the guys in that room.

Was it a surprise that he was named a coach?

No, it was something that coach and I had been talking about and kind of know what my next steps in the process would be. And I don’t know if you guys know, Coach has always been really, really good to me and he expressed a desire that he possibly wanted me to stay here. It worked out, worked out where that was possible.

Recruiting as an on-field coach

It’s definitely a little bit more, but the great thing is that I was very fortunate that Sherrone had me do a lot of recruiting. As a staff, we were very involved in recruiting pretty across the board. So it’s a little of an adjustment, but not too, too much. And it’s like, it’s just relationships. So it’s the same type of things I was doing in the offensive line. Really been doing it my whole life, it’s just, I guess, on a little bit bigger scale.

Being an on-field coach at 25-years old

Sure, I think there’s two ways to look at it. I think the most obvious way: people say you’re only three years older than these guys, two years older than these guys, how could you command the respect or something along those lines? And I think again, it goes down to the maturity of those guys in the room and also that we had that relationship before, where you know, it wasn’t some kind of stranger coming off the street and being expected to coach them. These guys kind of knew I was this person, knew how to coach. So there was that familiarity there.

I think the flip side though, is that I’m able to have a really good relationship with those guys and really empathize with them, know what it’s like to not just be a college football player in last decade, but also at this university. So I think there’s there’s some credibility there. And again, a large part is just due to Coach Harbaugh and the staff that he’s put together and then also the guys in that room.

How much he leans on Sherrone Moore

Oh, a ton. It’s really no different from what was in the past, I’m just in a different role. So, I’m really so so blessed to have not only Sherrone but also Jay — to have two tier-one tight end coaches in the building. So if I have a question about something or, ‘Hey, how did we do this last year? Why did we change this?’ To be able to write to them and not have to have a phone call or, or even kind of try to wing it.

So it’s been really great having those guys be there and obviously the other part of that is I have a great foundation with the guys in the room because they’ve been coached so well. I’m really starting with a lot of those guys already developed. It’s really just trying to improve those little things and honing the fine details.

Did he envision coaching?

I did not! When I got here, I swore I would never coach! That was one thing I swore as a recruit. For whatever reason, I had no interest in me, but I’ve said this before: football is hard to quit. And I felt like especially when I had to retire, I still felt like I had some unfinished business in the sport. I felt like I didn’t leave on those terms, I guess. Right or wrong, itt felt like part of me was quitting and that’s not something I really want to do. So I kind of stuck around just there just to see if I could fulfill that last little itch I guess. I love it. This is my calling. I truly believe that this is what I’ve been put on this earth to do.

What would he be doing if he wasn't coaching?

Looking for a job, trying to do something? I tried my hand at the whole public policy thing and law respect for people who do that and that field, but it just wasn’t for me. I was fortunate to have that experience here and be in Michigan and be around the Ford School and all the great professors and classmates I had there to kind of confirm to me that hey, this is an awesome opportunity up there and there’s a lot of great professionals in that industry. At the same time, it just confirmed for me that coaching is what I’m meant to do.

What about coaching speaks to him?

I think it’s just the mentorship. I think anyone who’s successful life has had some kind of mentor. For me, it was definitely my parents. My parents, especially my dad, seeing his example. And also, I think part of it was Sherrone, getting me to coaching profession. I was not sure if this is what I wanted to do full time back in 2018. Kind of seeing him for the love and passion that obviously you guys have all seen that he brings forth. And I saw the impact of the development that he had on those guys in the room, I think you kind of really drew me to do to this profession. Obviously, I’m eternally grateful for everything he’s done for me.

When did he know he wanted to coach?

Yes, I think it would be probably 2019. We were at Illinois. And Luke Schoonmaker caught his first career touchdown on that play action, zone-read arc — whatever you guys want to call it.

Just seeing the joy in his face. And he came off to the sideline and I think I smacked the crap out of his chest. And I think that was the moment it really kind of clicked, to see him come in, work his butt off for two years, see him work those things every day in individual periods and team parts of practice and then to see it apply to the game and to just see the look on his face. I think that was the moment. I think I was definitely down that path but that was the moment for me when I knew this is what I want to do, this is what I’m meant to do.

Expectations for the upperclassmen

Really high expectations. They have really high expectations for themselves and I think we have expectations — myself and the rest of the staff in this building.

Our expectations that Schoony and Erick should compete against each other to be the best tight end in the country. I think you want every guy in the building have that expectation, but I think that the reality of it is we have two really, really talented guys at the top of that room, and then obviously other talented guys below them. But guys who have a chance to be really, really special.

I was talking to Jake (Butt) as I was coming down, two guys who do a lot of stuff that Jake did back when I was playing, and there’s no reason that they shouldn’t be able to take that next step. And really, Coach Herb said they should be pushing each other. They’re trying to outwork each other every single day to decide who’s the one, who’s gonna be two across the country in terms of tight ends.

Does Luke Schoonmaker know that story?

I don’t know if I’ve ever told him that. We’ve watched the clip plenty, just looking at different technique things when we were installing plays again this fall. I don’t know if I’ve ever told him that, that that was the moment it clicked for me and I love looking back, looking at my journey in this profession and some reflection.

On Erick All's progress

I think first off, he says he’s a truly dynamic athlete. And I think you guys saw it in the Penn State game last year, to do that, catch that ball, outrun all of their secondary on a bum ankle. And he was two weeks off a high-ankle sprain doing that. So

I think he is a really, really special athlete dynamically. His mentality, we have to try to kind of pull him back sometimes because he just wants to kill everything. He just wants to hit, hit, hit. That’s great. And we’re trying to be smart about that, especially in spring ball and get into the season. But you’d much rather trying to pull someone back than have to constantly push it forward.

So he’s got the mentality that you could line up Shaquille O’Neal across the field from him and say, ‘Hey, you go slice block that guy.’ He’d come out and say, ‘Cool.’ And then he’d come off and say, ‘Yeah, he’s a coward!’ which is something you’ve gotta love.

And I think really the other encouraging thing I’ve seen is he’s taken so many steps as a leader this offseason. And you know, it’s rewarding for me — I knew him as a true freshman when he was 17 years old as an early enrollee, 18 years old that season. And he was it was a kid in age and mentality. He’s the kind of kid that would tap you on the left shoulder and then pop around on the right, playing kind of childish tricks like that. But he’s always been a great kid. And then, probably that the moment I kind of knew ‘Erick, he’s that guy now’ was when I walked in the first special teams meeting and Colston is sitting right in the middle and that person sitting right next to him is Erick. And so, for me to kind of see that come full circle where — that was Sean (McKeon), that was Zach Gentry, that was Nick Eubanks helping Erick his freshman year. Now to see that he’s taking on that role and taking Colston under his wing, it’s really rewarding for me. And there’s really nothing I did, obviously, it’s all because of Erick and his hard work, and Sherrone and Jay.

What has he seen from the young tight ends?

It’s been really encouraging, really encouraging. That’s probably been the most rewarding part of the spring so far for me is seeing that depth throughout the room. I think we all kind of what Erick, what Luke are, and I contend they definitely have taken a step to refine their game even more and perfect their craft so to speak. But to see Hibby taking a big step forward — and that was one things we challenged him (with) was, ‘Hey, you’re a third-year guy now. Go out and push these guys. It’s your time, you don’t have to take a backseat, so push these guys. Go set yourself up, at least, you’re getting in the competition for the year after.’ So he’s done a good job.

Louis’s done a good job. Louis is coming along, playing really well. Colston picked up the playbook really, really quickly. They’re really impressive and you can already tell that he does some things athletically that he’s gonna be a really good player. The other guy, too, is Max Bredesen — obviously, I played with his brother, Ben. He’s had an incredible spring. He’s a guy who I think you guys are going to be seeing on the field at some point throughout his career.

Does he contribute a lot during coaching meetings?

The great thing, again, the benefit of taking that transition from grad assistant to full-0time coach at this at the same school that I played at and G.A.-ed at is that everybody knows me, so I haven’t had to take that, feel like, ‘I should make a point here, but I’m the young guy. I don’t want to step on anybody’s toes.’ And you guys have probably known me long enough to know that I say what I think. And I think that again, part of that is just having such a great relationship with the entire offensive staff and truly the chemistry that we have across the staff is that there’s no one — offense or defense — that says, ‘Oh, he’s just a 25-year old young guy. Why is he talking?’ So I try to make sure that I’m always going to comment it’s warranted, not just talking to hear myself talk, but everyone’s been so great about that.

On having a lot of former players on staff

I think it does, but I also think it says something about Michigan that you have eight former players who are on staff. You have pretty much every former head coach after Bo — in terms of former players back. It’s been huge.

I think obviously, you instantly know what those people are about, because even though I didn’t play with Mike, I didn’t play with Ron, I missed Denard by a couple years, we both have that connection of knowing that we sat in the same locker room I sat in, he played in the same stadium. He’s about what I’m about.

So I think that’s been that’s been huge for recruiting, sure. But I think also it’s huge for us in terms of just winning games. Having those players be able to know that, hey, you’ve got a coaching staff that knows what it’s like to be you and truly has your best interests at heart, because for them, it’s not just a job, it’s their home.

Looking back on his injury

I think it changed my life completely. I think if I didn’t have that injury, I’d be somewhere completely different right now, whether that’s good or bad, we’ll never know. Everything happens for a reason.

If you look at the totality of everything that happened, I’m really blessed to stand where I am today. And I think that it all really happened for a reason and I’m just trying to embrace that. It did take me a little while. I was bitter, I was angry — all those kind of things that you imagine. But I think that just having the staff here, especially Coach Harbaugh, and the players here, back when I was playing, now as a coach, know it’s made the transition kind of effortless and has made it a lot easier than it probably would be had not been at a place like Michigan.

Does he mix it up with the players on the field?

I try to, but I’ve quickly found out that I’m out of shape, though! We were doing some fade drill other day and I did about five reps and — it was bad. It was bad! But now I’m pain-free, and again, I owe so much to the trainers we have here, the staff, the surgeons of Michigan Medicine, they did an incredible job and not just saving my leg but really kind of changing my life and allowing me to have the life I have today. And so it’s all because of them and really the entire staff here at Michigan — coaches, medical and otherwise.

Do his playing days feel like forever ago?

It does. It’s crazy because sometimes it feels like it was like two weeks ago, and then other times where I have to think, ‘Alright, it was 2016.’ I guess I’ve just fallen into the trap of being like, ‘OK, 2016 was just a couple years ago.’ Just to think that was six, seven years ago, now? Six, seven years ago, this fall? So it does, it’s crazy. Not just the injury, how long I’ve been here and the changes we’ve had, the good times and bad — but I wouldn’t rather be in any other place in the world.

Does he go back and watch the play of his injury?

No, I think it was it was the one time — on the ambulance, up to the hospital. I didn’t really know what was going on. But I watched it one additional time. Forget when.

No, it’s not something I circle back to for motivation or anything like that. And I try to stay away from it. And that happened, it’s something that changed my life. I’d like to believe it’s changed it for the better.

How is the team motivated after a Big Ten championship season?

Sure. I think I’m the one thing that coaches have been preaching and guys have truly embraced is that it’s hard to get to the top, it’s even harder to stay on top, right? It’s not we’re chasing X team or X team. It’s everyone across the Big Ten and a lot of teams across the country are chasing us now. That’s really the challenge for this upcoming group for us as coaches, if not for the entire program, is to continue that level of success — that really kind of the Aidans, the Hassans, the Vastardises, the Stuebers — they helped set that expectation, they helped set the standard. Now it’s up to us as a program to meet that expectation every year and now exceed it and go chase that next mountain, so to speak, which is to win the national championship.