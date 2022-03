TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — As shocking as they can be to look at, there are silver linings to current gas prices. The first, is that it could be worse. "The national average is at $4.32 a gallon and Oklahomans, ours remains one of the lowest prices for gas in the nation. We’re at $3.85 a gallon today," said Leslie Gamble of AAA Oklahoma.

TULSA, OK ・ 16 DAYS AGO