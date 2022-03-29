Faribault mill buys cotton manufacturer, changes name

Faribault Mill has dropped the wool from its name and is now also selling cotton textiles.

Faribault Mill, formerly the Faribault Woolen Mill, announced Tuesday it has purchased a Maine cotton textiles manufacturer.

The terms of the sale of Brahms Mount are not being disclosed. The company based in Monmouth, Maine, was founded in 1983 and makes high-end cotton blankets and other cotton textiles.

“The addition of Brahms Mount, with its amazing cotton throws and blankets, perfectly complements our woolen mill products for customers all across the country,” Faribault Mill Chairman Paul Grangaard said in a statement.

The historic mill in Faribault will continue to manufacture wool products and might also begin to make cotton textiles, said Rick Dow, the company’s chief marketing officer.

The company’s name also is changing to “reflect the product offering expansion,” an announcement states.

The acquisition comes about a year after the mill merged with CircleRock, a Twin Cities startup that produces men’s clothing and accessories.

“We’ve been on a pretty good growth track,” Dow said.

All of the 18 Brahms Mount employees will be retained. With those new staff, Dow said Faribault Mill has more than doubled its number of employees over the past two years.

‘This acquisition is a great extension of our strategic focus on building ‘made in USA’ jobs,” Faribault Mill President and CEO Ross Widmoyer said in a statement.

A sampling of Brahms Mount products hopefully will make it back to Faribault in time for a spring open house at the Faribault Mill factory store this weekend, Dow said. The Maine textiles also will soon be available through the mill’s online store.

A new line of items will launch later this spring and will be called The Brahms Mount Collection by Faribault Mill.

With the acquisition, Dow said the company will be looking at adding storefronts in New England. In addition to Faribault, the mill currently has retail stores in Edina, Excelsior and Chicago.

Faribault Mill opened in 1865 and is one of the last remaining vertically integrated woolen mills in the country.