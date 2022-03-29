ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, NC

Clement Miller Gibbs

By The Daily News
thewashingtondailynews.com
 1 day ago

Mr. Clement Miller Gibbs, 41, of 1103 Pennsylvania Ave., Washington, NC,...

www.thewashingtondailynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Oxygen

Man In Custody After Missing Arizona Girl Found Alive In South Carolina

The search for a missing Arizona teen has ended, and the man she was with is in custody for her alleged kidnapping. Betty Sue Taylor, 12, disappeared from the Thunderbird Mobile Home Park on March 20 after telling relatives she was going for a walk, as previously reported. According to family members and the Graham County Sheriff’s Office in Arizona, she was found safe in South Carolina on Wednesday.
ARIZONA STATE
UPI News

Maryland man celebrates two lottery wins in 24 hours

March 31 (UPI) -- An Easton, Md., resident won $400, then $50,000, from Pick 5 Lotto tickets in 24 hours. The 79-year-old winner won the $400 first and said that people treat their lottery bets "like a relationship," and said, "You gotta be serious about your plays." He said he...
EASTON, MD
Boston

States close mass test and vaccine sites, but uptick in virus may loom

CHICAGO — As Americans shed masks and return to offices and restaurants, local and state officials are scaling back the most visible public health efforts to address the coronavirus pandemic. States like Illinois are shuttering free COVID-19 testing sites after nearly two years of operation. Arizona, Nevada, Hawaii and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, NC
Obituaries
City
Washington, NC
State
Washington State
News19 WLTX

A spring favorite, Carolina Cup returns to Camden on Saturday

CAMDEN, S.C. — The Carolina Cup is back in Camden this Saturday, and organizers are preparing for the beloved horse racing event with all hands on deck. "All this week there will be 20-25 people from dusk to dawn helping us put the finishing touches to the event" said Toby Edwards, executive director of the Carolina Cup Racing Association, adding the main efforts are finishing up tents and landscaping.
CAMDEN, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy