Sixers vs. Bucks game preview: How to watch, TV channel, start time

The Philadelphia 76ers return home from a three-game road trip to play host to the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday, and if you’re wondering how you can watch all the action live, you’ve come to the right place. With eight games remaining, the Sixers are still looking to find consistency as they barrel towards the playoffs.

This will be the final matchup between the Sixers and the Bucks after the two teams split their first two matchups. This one determines who will hold the tiebreaker between the two teams should they finish tied. Joel Embiid had a big game in Milwaukee in the previous matchup between the teams right before the All-Star break, and he will look to deliver again in this contest.

Here’s when and where you should tune in to see the matchup:

How to watch

Here’s what you need to know for Sixers vs. Bucks

Date: Tuesday, March 29

Tuesday, March 29 Time: 7 p.m. EDT

7 p.m. EDT Location: Wells Fargo Center Philadelphia, PA

Wells Fargo Center Philadelphia, PA Channel: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Sixers vs. Bucks notable injuries

Sixers: NOBODY LISTED

Bucks: OUT: DeAndre’ Bembry (right knee surgery)

PROBABLE: Giannis Antetokounmpo (right knee soreness)

Probable starting lineups

Philadelphia 76ers

Guard – James Harden

Guard – Tyrese Maxey

Forward – Matisse Thybulle

Forward – Tobias Harris

Center – Joel Embiid

Milwaukee Bucks