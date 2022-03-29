ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Marte, Diamondbacks finalize $76 million, five-year deal

By DAVID BRANDT
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BYrjV_0etQh9Pr00
FILE - Arizona Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte (4) looks towards the sky after hitting a home run against the Colorado Rockies during the third inning of a baseball game Friday, Oct 1, 2021, in Phoenix. The Diamondbacks have decided to anchor their offensive future around Ketel Marte's ample talents. The club announced on Tuesday, March 29, 2022 that it had finalized a $76 million, five-year extension with Marte that begins in the 2023 season and also has a team option for 2028.(AP Photo/Darryl Webb, FILE)

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Diamondbacks have decided to anchor their offensive future around Ketel Marte’s ample talents.

The club announced on Tuesday that it had finalized a $76 million, five-year contract with Marte that begins in the 2023 season and includes a team option for the 2028 that could be worth up to $13 million.

It’s a significant financial commitment for a franchise that’s chasing bigger spenders like the Dodgers and Padres in the NL West.

“I don’t think it’s lost on anyone that he’s our best player,” general manager Mike Hazen said. “We have talked about what we need to do to win, and turn around from where we are today, and you do that with elite players.

“Ketel is certainly an elite player,” he said.

The 28-year-old Marte has clearly been the D-backs’ best hitter over the past few seasons. The only problem has been keeping him on the field. Marte batted .318 with 29 doubles and 14 homers last season despite being limited to 90 games because of hamstring injuries.

He was one of the best players in baseball in 2019, hitting .329 with 32 homers and finishing fourth in the NL MVP voting.

“It’s a special moment for me,” Marte said. “The organization knows what they have in me. It’s something I’ll take with me even after I retire — that confidence they have in me.”

Marte is also a good defender at multiple positions though the D-backs hope to play him mostly at second base this season.

Hazen said securing Marte to a long-term deal is important as the team tries to build back toward playoff contention. Arizona lost 110 games last season, which was the second-worst year in franchise history. The D-backs last made the playoffs in 2017 and won their only World Series title in 2001.

___

Comments / 0

Related
KEYT

Padres’ Clevinger set to pitch after 2nd Tommy John surgery

PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) — San Diego right-hander Mike Clevinger is on track to rejoin the Padres’ starting rotation this season after missing 2021 following his second Tommy John surgery. The first surgery was in 2012. One of the most effective pitchers in the majors when healthy, the 31-year-old Clevinger enters the season with no limitations following surgery in September 2020. He’s set to pitch in a rotation that includes Yu Darvish, Joe Musgrove and Blake Snell.
MLB
97.3 The Fan

Padres trade for Dodgers OF/1B Matt Beaty

On Monday, the Padres announced that they had traded RHP River Ryan to the Dodgers in exchange for OF/1B Matt Beaty. Beaty’s career slash line is .262/.333/.425. He’s hit 18 home runs to go along with 91 RBIs and 79 runs scored.
MLB
dodgerblue.com

Spring Training Preview: Dodgers Play Diamondbacks At Salt River Fields

The Los Angeles Dodgers are back at Salt River Fields on Monday afternoon, but this time for a matchup against the Arizona Diamondbacks. L.A. previously settled for a tie in their road game against the Colorado Rockies. Meanwhile, the Dodgers and Diamondbacks are meeting for the first and only time...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Hazen
Person
Ketel Marte
NBC Chicago

White Sox Reassign Yoelqui Céspedes to Minor League Camp

Sox top prospect Céspedes to open season in minors originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Yoelqui Céspedes will open the season in the minor leagues after the White Sox reassigned him to minor league camp on Tuesday. Céspedes made his organizational debut in the White Sox minor leagues...
MLB
6abc

Chicago White Sox acquire Adam Haseley in trade with Philadelphia Phillies

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- The Chicago White Sox acquired outfielder Adam Haseley in a trade with the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday. Chicago sent minor league pitcher McKinley Moore to Philadelphia for Haseley, a .264 hitter over parts of three big league seasons. Outfielder Blake Rutherford was designed for assignment by the reigning AL Central champions to make room on their 40-man roster.
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

Albert Pujols planning to retire after 2022 season

Albert Pujols is back with the Cardinals, and he’ll wrap up his career where it began. Speaking to reporters (including Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch) at a press conference announcing his return to St. Louis, Pujols confirmed he’s planning to retire after the upcoming season. “This is it for me. This is my last run,” he told the group.
MLB
ESPN

Jake Peavy, Hunter Pence join MLB Network as analysts

SECAUCUS, N.J. -- Retired pitcher Jake Peavy and outfielder Hunter Pence have joined the MLB Network as analysts. Peavy, 40, last played in 2016. A three-time All-Star, he won the 2007 NL Cy Young Award. Pence, who turns 39 on April 13, was a four-time All-Star who last played in...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Padres#Ap#The Arizona Diamondbacks#Nl Mvp
The Associated Press

Vegas visits Seattle following shutout win

Vegas Golden Knights (37-28-4, fourth in the Pacific) vs. Seattle Kraken (21-40-6, eighth in the Pacific) BOTTOM LINE: Vegas visits Seattle after the Golden Knights shut out Seattle 3-0. Logan Thompson earned the victory in the net for Vegas after collecting 22 saves. The Kraken are 5-15-0 against opponents in...
NHL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

824K+
Followers
410K+
Post
372M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy