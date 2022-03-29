ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loomis, CA

Two bodies reportedly found in Loomis home

By Bill Sullivan
goldcountrymedia.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAuthorities have now reported that two bodies were located in Loomis home in which a standoff took place prior an armed man being shot by deputies. At this time, information is very limited but authorities have...

goldcountrymedia.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mercury News

‘We’re broken’: Body found in Merced home identified as missing 8-year-old girl from Hayward

Authorities have identified the body discovered in a Merced home last week as Sophia Mason, an 8-year-old girl from Hayward, who was reported missing March 8. The confirmation, announced by the Merced County Sheriff’s Coroner’s Bureau Tuesday afternoon, comes four days after Sophia’s mother, Samantha Johnson, was arrested on murder charges by Merced police. A manhunt is underway for Johnson’s boyfriend, Dhante Jackson, 34, who lived in the home where Mason’s body was found.
HAYWARD, CA
ABC10

Teen shot by deputies is suspect in his parents' death in Loomis

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — Two bodies were found in a Placer County home after a day-long investigation ended with deputies shooting their suspect Monday evening. Deputies identified the victims Tuesday as Gerald Upholt, 80, and Katheryn Lynch, 67. The couple were well-known lobbyists, according to the family’s pet sitter....
PLACER COUNTY, CA
ClickOnDetroit.com

4 bodies found in remains of burned Lapeer County mobile home, officials say

DRYDEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Officials said they found the bodies of four people in the remains of a Lapeer County mobile home that caught fire early Monday morning. Authorities received a call at 5:07 a.m. Monday (March 21) about a fire in the 3700 block of Pleasant Lane. The structure was inside the Victoria Meadows mobile home community in Dryden Township.
LAPEER COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Loomis, CA
Loomis, CA
Crime & Safety
Placer County, CA
Crime & Safety
County
Placer County, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
City
Lake Forest, CA
FOX40

Couple found dead inside home; 19-year-old son shot, arrested

LOOMIS, Calif. (KTXL) — A Loomis couple was found dead inside their home Monday, and their 19-year-son was found armed during a search of the area before being shot by deputies. The Placer County Sheriff’s Office said they conducted a welfare check at a home on Lake Forest Drive before 10 a.m. Someone reported to […]
Popculture

Will Smith Calls Police to His Home Amidst Oscars Slap Scandal

Will Smith reportedly called police to his estate Tuesday to report a drone flying over his property. A Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department vehicle was photographed parked outside the entrance. The incident happened two days after Smith slapped Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards for joking about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

Couple Killed Man Who Skipped Line in Vegas Grocery Store, Cops Say

A dispute over a grocery store line led to the shooting death of a 48-year-old man in Las Vegas last November, police allege. Patrick O’Neal was angry when Daijenai Levi, 22, skipped in front of him in line at a convenience store. After the two got into a verbal fight and Levi apologized, an employee escorted O’Neal out—but not before he hurled an expletive at Levi. That’s when police say Levi left the store and returned with her partner, Isaiah Levi, 21, who shot O’Neal in the store’s parking lot. Isaiah allegedly told O’Neal that if he messed with his girlfriend, “I’ll shoot you again.” Security video showed Levi trying to retrieve the bullet casing from the parking lot before fleeing, cops said. The couple was eventually arrested last month in Killeen, Texas, and charged with conspiring to commit murder, open murder and burglary.
KILLEEN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Placer Deputies#Placer County Sherriff#Gold Country Media
Kisha Walker

83-Year-Old Serial Killer Arrested After Dismembered Body Parts Found in Brooklyn, Severed Head Found in Home

Police Investigation- (inset) Serial Killer-Harvey Marceline, 83usanewlab,com. *Information reported by Usanewlab.com was used as a source for this report. An 83-year-old serial killer has been arrested and is being held without bail on Riker's Island after police allegedly witnessed the suspect on surveillance camera footage dumping the dismembered torso of her ex-girlfriend, which was found in a trash bag placed in a shopping cart on the corner of Pennsylvania and Atlantic Avenues, in East New York, Brooklyn. Days later, a human leg severed at the knee was found a few blocks away from the suspects apartment building in Cypress Hills, Brooklyn.
BROOKLYN, NY
NebraskaTV

Two arrested after $8,500 worth of drugs found in Lincoln home

LINCOLN, Neb. — Two people are in the Lancaster County Jail after $8,500 worth of drugs were found inside a Lincoln home during a search Friday night. Andrew Lawrence, 40, was arrested for possession of 140 grams or more of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of drug money and tampering with physical evidence.
LINCOLN, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
XL Country 100.7

Body of Montana Hiker Reportedly Attacked by Grizzly Found

The search for a missing hiker south of Livingston has come to an end after crews discovered a body on Friday. The Park County Sheriff's Office reported that search & rescue crews discovered the body of a missing hiker on Friday. Crews had spent the last couple of days searching for the overdue hiker in the Six Mile Creek area near Emigrant Peak in Paradise Valley.
LIVINGSTON, MT
ohmymag.co.uk

Kidnapped 11 years ago, this girl was found over 500 km from her home

In 2011, little Camille Chauvet vanished. She had been taken by her mother, who was later found in Switzerland at the beginning of March, according to Nice-Matin, a French magazine. Kidnapped in the Var 11 years ago, Camille was found in Switzerland. Camilla Chauvet has been found safe and sound....
PUBLIC SAFETY
KMPH.com

Bar fight leaves one man dead in Winton

A man was taken into custody after he shot and killed a man during an argument at a Winton bar on Saturday, according to officials. Just after 1 a.m., the Merced County Sheriff’s Office responded to the “El Noa Noa Bar” and found 38-year-old Armando Oseguera Jr. laying on the ground with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
WINTON, CA
FOX40

Man shot in road rage incident at Sacramento County intersection

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — One man was hospitalized Thursday after what the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office is calling a road rage shooting Just before 9 a.m., Sacramento County Sheriff’s Sgt. Kionna Rowe said they received a call about a road rage incident at the intersection of Orange Grove Avenue and Auburn Boulevard. But the sheriff’s […]
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy