From the booth to the movie screen, Ludacris has been all over the place, and now he's coming right here to Kalamazoo, Michigan. Many know him for his roles in Fast and Furious series, Hustle and Flow, Max Payne and many other films. While others know him from blaring one of his many hits such as Stand Up, My Chick Bad, How Low, Southern Hospitality, and countless others through their speakers. At the end of the day, most of us know who Ludacris is, and now we can see him at the Kalamazoo State Theatre.

KALAMAZOO, MI ・ 13 DAYS AGO