SARTELL — Sartell senior Mason Lund was selected on Tuesday as one of 40 Minnesota high school seniors to play in the 40th annual Minnesota High School Basketball All-Star Series. The Minnesota Basketball Coaches Association divides the 40 players into four teams to each play two games. Lund will be the first Sartell player to play in the game since Russ Archambault in 1996. ...

SARTELL, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO