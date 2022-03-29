ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Is the Next Gretzky Or Auston Matthews Playing in Kalamazoo This Weekend?

By Benson
 1 day ago
Though the thoughts may be in some of the parents or grandparents' heads, most every hockey player at this level is likely not going to become a professional athlete. But that doesn't mean they can't be successful while they're playing the game. And this weekend we will see one of the...

Daily Iowan

Iowa Heartlanders face four-game road series against Wings, Cyclones, Fuel

The Iowa Heartlanders will embark on a four-game, five-day road trip this week, and head coach Gerry Fleming isn’t concerned about the hard-hitting schedule. “Routine,” Fleming said. “It’ll be good. Play some hockey. We’ve had some success on the road in the second half of the season, so we’re going to go there and take care of business.”
JOHNSON COUNTY, IA
1049 The Edge

When is the Latest Snowfall in Kalamazoo History?

We may not be out of the woods yet as far as snow is concerned. You won't believe how late it has snowed in the Kalamazoo area. After experiencing sunshine and 72 degrees in Kalamazoo on the first full day of Spring, it's hard to imagine that we still have freezing temps in the future. But...we do. In fact, we could see snow with a low of 20 on Saturday, March 25th, and drop down to a low of 18 on Sunday, March 26th according to WWMT's 7-day forecast. Not to mention, my iPhone weather app indicates 6 days in a row of below freezing temps for over lows in its 10-day forecast. So, when can we pack our winter clothing away? Good question. Let's take a look at the history of the latest snowfall in Kalamazoo and surrounding areas using data from Climate.gov.
KALAMAZOO, MI
1049 The Edge

Who Else Misses The Great Lakes Shipping Company in Kalamazoo?

The people of Kalamazoo seem to be missing a specific restaurant this week: The Great Lakes Shipping Company. Now I, as someone new-ish to the Kalamazoo area, don't share the same sense of nostalgia for certain places that may no longer be around. But, judging from the local reactions to The Great Lakes Shipping Company's closing...it sounds like I missed out on a fantastic restaurant.
KALAMAZOO, MI
1049 The Edge

Save A Lot on Stadium Dr. In Kalamazoo Closes

Driving along Stadium in Kalamazoo the other day I realized that the Save-A-Lot sign was removed off the building and was left super confused. It was only a month or so ago I went in to grab a few things early on a Sunday morning, but had not even heard that they would be closing permanently. Then after I saw that the building was empty I did some digging on social media and found a few posts that confirmed they would be shutting down for good:
KALAMAZOO, MI
1049 The Edge

Look: The Classic Kalamazoo Checkered Cab Reborn as a Limo

Anytime you watch a movie with old-time New York City as the backdrop, you're bound to see one of those classic checkered cabs. Like this one:. While they may have been ever-present in big cities, they actually originated in Kalamazoo. The Checker Cab Manufacturing Corporation, or Checker Motors, operated in...
KALAMAZOO, MI
1049 The Edge

March is Maple Syrup Season in Michigan

March not only signals spring's arrival, it also means it's maple syrup-making season in Michigan! According to the Pure Michigan website, when it comes to maple syrup production Michigan ranks fifth in the nation and produces on average 82,000 gallons of syrup during any given year. Being that I haven't...
MICHIGAN STATE
1049 The Edge

Does Michigan Have Different Spring Seasons For Each Peninsula?

Michigan is mostly known for being the Great Lake State, giving residents the ability to use their hand as a map, and for having all four seasons (sometimes in a single week's time). Though, what most people probably don’t realize, some Michiganders included, are the differences the changing Spring season has on different geographic areas of the overall state. Many people joke that the Upper Peninsula is Canadian or Wisconsin land, but no, it is a beautiful addition to the state of Michigan. Despite the claim from locals on this matter, perhaps the only thing to justify this argument is when you see how different the changing of the seasons can be for the different peninsulas.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Pioneer

Morley Stanwood pitcher set for successful season

MORLEY - It's MacKenzie Meldrum senior season with the Morley Stanwood softball program and she has high hopes it will be a good one as a pitcher for the Mohawks. Morley Stanwood put on two weeks of softball work prior to spring break this week. The first games are scheduled to be at home with Big Rapids on April 6 and at Chippewa Hills on April 8. Meldrum also played volleyball in the fall. This is her third year in varsity softball. Last season "went pretty well," Meldrum recalled. "We did very well as a team." ...
BIG RAPIDS, MI
Morning Sun

AP names Ypsilanti Arbor Prep’s Petticord top Div. 3 player

YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) — Mya Petticord wants to one day have her own clothing and shoe brand. She is off to a great start. The Ypsilanti Arbor Prep senior led the Gators to the Division 3 state championship this season and is the Michigan Associated Press Division 3 Player of the Year.
YPSILANTI, MI
1049 The Edge

Kalamazoo Teen’s Passion for Baseball Hits TikTok Homerun

A young Kalamazoo teen has turned his love of baseball into a popular TikTok channel. Matiss Tyree (@dingers.com0yaa on TikTok) has recently carved out his own baseball community on TikTok. He has 26.9 thousand followers with over half a million total video likes. One of his videos has passed the one million views milestone. As baseball players all over Southwest Michigan get geared up for Spring Training, there's no doubt these videos will start growing even more.
KALAMAZOO, MI
MISportsNow

MHSAA Announces 2022-23 Classification Changes

The MHSAA announced Monday its classifications for its 2022-23 postseason tournaments. For the 2022-23 school year, schools with 814 or more students are in Class A. Schools with an enrollment of 388-813 students are Class B, 183-387 students are Class C and 182 and fewer are Class D. Thirty-two schools...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
