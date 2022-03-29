ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Intimate East Village Restaurant Opening Soon Is By Queer People, For All People

By Brianna Perry
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BT7gC_0etQIFjT00

In a small storefront at the intersection of First Ave and East 10th Street used to sit Momofuku, but with a few tweaks it will soon be home to a new intimate East Village restaurant HAGS. This inclusive restaurant is the product of the minds of chef Telly Justice and sommelier Camille Lindsley that is “by Queer people, for all people.”

HAGS is both an acronym for “have a good summer” and an ode to the idea of an old hag, or a witchy woman—an idea that they’re turning upside down in their intimate restaurant that will serve up unapologetic joy.

Interior design rendering courtesy of HAGS design team Carpenter + Mason

From Justice, who will be the nightly chef, will come a tasty 6 course menu that can be made vegan if needed. Inspired by the many picnics and Queer potlucks that they hold many fond memories of and which defined their younger years, they wanted to carry that feeling of intimacy and closeness into their new space. Their intimate restaurant will hold less than twenty seats, allowing them the opportunity to get to know each and every one of their guests.

Once open you’ll be able to grab a dinnertime bite Wednesday through Saturday from 5p.m. – 10p.m.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00WbPT_0etQIFjT00
Photo courtesy of HAGS

A Sunday “Pay What You Can” offering is also in the works, in which their food menu will be offered on a sliding scale to whoever is interested. This will allow Justice and Lindsley to go a little off-script while also solidifying the fact that they’re a restaurant for everybody.

HAGS will be even more than a restaurant, and their walls will offer a home to a rotating selection of artists works. They plan to host pop ups with likeminded friends and will be using their “off hours” to host community events, private dining functions, and parties “just ’cause.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xknYl_0etQIFjT00
Photo courtesy of Robert Bredvad

HAGS main priority is to promote inclusivity for all, especially their Queer neighbors, so when they say they’re an NYC restaurant by Queer People for Queer People and everyone else, they really mean it!

Justice and Lindsley plan on opening their doors in the beginning of May, but you can keep up with their Instagram for updates. See also: This Avant-Garde NYC Restaurant Offers A Secret Menu That Changes Daily

