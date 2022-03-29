ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Ten Announces Men’s & Women’s Swimming and Diving Postseason Awards

ROSEMONT, Ill. – The Big Ten Conference announced the 2022 Big Ten Men’s and Women’s Swimming & Diving postseason individual award recipients on Tuesday, as selected by the conference’s head coaches. Indiana’s Brendan Burns was named Men’s Swimmer of the Year, while teammate Andrew Capobianco...

See 21 Swim Camps You Might Love In 2022

These swim camps are headed by some of the best coaches in swimming. Stay tuned. More swim camps will be listed soon... Current photo via “Rafael/Domeyko Photography”. These swim camps are headed by some of the best coaches in swimming. Stay tuned. More swim camps will be listed soon.
Women’s NCAA Team Scores- Conference Breakdown

The UVA women celebrated their second straight NCAA championship, but how do each of the country's major conferences stack up? Current photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. 2022 NCAA DIVISION I WOMEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS. March 16-19, 2022. McAuley Aquatic Center, Georgia Tech, Atlanta, Georgia (Eastern Daylight Time) Prelims...
Freestyler/Butterflier Mia Leko Joins Duke as a Grad Transfer for 2022-2023

Dartmouth senior Mia Leko will join the Duke women's swimming and diving team as a graduate transfer for the 2022-23 season. Current photo via Mia Leko. Duke’s head coach Dan Colella announced yesterday that Mia Leko will join the Blue Devils women’s swim team for the 2022-2023 season as a graduate transfer. Leko is currently a senior at Dartmouth and will graduate in May with a degree in government. At Duke, she will pursue a master’s degree at the Fuqua School of Business.
Brent Hayden And Markus Thormeyer Not On Psych Sheets For 2022 Canadian Trials

Neither of the Tokyo 2020 Olympians are entered to race at Canada's upcoming selection meet in Victoria, British Columbia. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. The psych sheets have been released for the upcoming 2022 Canadian Olympic Swimming Trials. This meet will serve as “the selection Trials for the 2022 Commonwealth Games, 2022 World Para Swimming Championships, and additional international events.”
The Most Memorable Moments Of the 2022 NCAA Championships

After two great NCAA Championships, we wanted to highlight some of our favorite moments that came out of both the men's and women's meets. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. This year, we were lucky enough to see two of the greatest NCAA Division I Swimming and Diving championships to...
Kate Douglass, Leon Marchand Named CSCAA Swimmers Of The Year

CSCAA AWARD-WINNERS – 2022 NCAA WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING. On the women’s side, Virgina’s Kate Douglass won the award for Swimmer of the Year. Douglass won three events, the 50 free, 100 fly, and 200 breast, and managed to break the American record in all three races. In addition, she was also on Virginia’s title-winning 200 free relay, 200 medley relay, 400 free relay, and 400 medley relay, with the latter two relays breaking American records. In the fan poll, Douglass received 56% out of the 1,686 fan votes, while NC State’s Katharine Berkoff, who won the 100 back and became the first woman under 49 seconds in the event, took the second most votes with 26%. Douglass’s teammate Alex Walsh, who won the 200 fly, 200 IM, and 400 IM and broke the American record in the 200 IM, took the third most votes with 18%
Erik Posegay Named USA Swimming National Junior Team Director

After sitting vacant for two years, USA Swimming has named Wisconsin's Erik Posegay as it's new National Junior Team Director. Stock photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. University of Wisconsin associate head coach Erik Posegay has been named USA Swimming’s National Junior Team Director, according to a post on the Badgers’ team Instagram account.
Samantha Barany Named New CSCAA Executive Director

Barany succeeds Greg Earhart who has served as CSCAA Executive Director since 2018. Stock photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. University of Cincinnati head coach and CSCAA President-elect Mandy DiSalle announced the hiring. “It was evident that Samantha was the best person to lead. She understands the lives of coaches, has a vision for our sport’s future, and recognizes the mission and history of the organization.”
2019 World Jr Champion Maxine Parker Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

University of Georgia sophomore sprinter Maxine Parker, an 11-time CSCAA All-American, has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal. Archive photo via Maxine Parker. University of Georgia sophomore Maxine Parker has entered her name into the NCAA transfer portal. An athlete’s name being in the portal allows them to talk to coaches at other programs about transferring, though it doesn’t mean that they have to transfer.
Youngstown State makes NCAA Women's Bowling tournament

The Youngstown State women's bowling team has earned an at large bid in the NCAA tournament. The Penguins are in the Lansing Regional and start the tournament against Arkansas State. Also in their bracket is third overall seed Vanderbilt and Alabama State. The regional competition in the double elimination tournament...
swimswam.com

Less is More: Fastest at…41?

This past short course season was huge- I broke 54 in the 100 breast for the first time and did it twice (53.81 and 53.95), and nearly broke... Current photo via Fike Swim. courtesy of James Fike, Founder and CEO of Fike Swim. If you haven’t read my previous Less...
Women's hockey title still sinking in for Ohio State players

No one has ever accused Ohio State women's hockey coach Nadine Muzerall of being a wallflower, but in case there were any doubts, her pregame speech ahead of the NCAA title game March 20 would cast those aside. "We are going to break them down, shift by shift, and demoralize...
