Environment

Temps begin to rise; scattered showers for Thursday

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 2 days ago

Temperatures will begin to creep up after another cold night.

News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Steve Teeling says it will be clear and cold overnight with lows in the 20s.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy during the day and a bit milder with highs into the mid-40s.

MORE: News 12 Storm Watch Team Blog

Teeling says Thursday will have highs in the low-60s. The trade-off will be cloudy skies with scattered showers. Thursday night could see a round of rain and thunderstorms with conditions drying out by the weekend.

OVERNIGHT: Mostly clear and cold again. Low of 23.

WEDNESDAY: Becoming cloudy and a bit milder. High of 46.

THURSDAY: Cloudy with scattered showers, milder. High of 63. Some rain and thunderstorms at night.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy with scattered showers. High of 57.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and seasonable. High of 53.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. High of 55.

