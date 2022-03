(CNN) - The week is beginning with some big pandemic updates that could affect your life. The first update: Pfizer says you might need another booster. “The protection we are getting from the third, it is good enough, actually quite good for hospitalizations and deaths. It’s not that good against infections. It doesn’t last very long. But we are just submitting those data to the FDA, and then we’ll see what the experts also would say outside Pfizer,” said Albert Bourla, Pfizer’s CEO.

