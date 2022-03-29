Mitt Romney Still Undecided On Ketanji Brown Jackson

See, this is what happens when you gas up domestic terrorists. Conservative America has treated Kenosha killer Kyle Rittenhouse like he’s a celebrity, and now this fool, who is famous only for killing two people, injuring a third, and getting away with it all, thinks he is one. Mans thinks that because he’s toured all the white nationalist platforms while swearing up and down he’s not a white nationalist, and because he was able to sit down with Donald Trump—a man who would sit down with James Earl Ray’s corpse if it made for a good photo-op—he can just dial up the sitting president of the United States for a chat.

