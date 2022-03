The LA Kings have signed goaltender David Hrenak (one year, $842,500 AAV) and forward Andre Lee (two years, $883,750 AAV) to entry-level contracts. They will join the Ontario Reign (AHL) on an ATO for the remainder of this season and their contracts will go into effect for the 2022-23 season. Additionally, forward Samuel Helenius has been reassigned to Ontario from JYP (Liiga) and defenseman Kim Nousiainen has signed an ATO and will report to the Reign.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO