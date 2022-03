A tornado has touched down in the City of Round Rock, near the new Kalahari Waterpark. As first reported by KXAN in Austin, you can see the reaction of the weatherman as he gets news of the tornado touching down. The exact location of the twister was where Interstate Highway 35 meets State Highway 45. This happened during rush hour as you can see brake lights from the cars approaching the tornado on IH-35.

ROUND ROCK, TX ・ 9 DAYS AGO