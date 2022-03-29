ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

15 Best Manhattan Plant Shops To Turn Your Home Into A Jungle

By Brianna Perry
Secret NYC
Secret NYC
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TFQGi_0etPc4kk00

Being a plant mom is a rewarding job! Watching your plants grow with the right care and nurturing is super satisfying, and even if there are some fails along the way a home isn’t truly complete without some plants scattered about. Here are some of the best plant shops in Manhattan so you can turn your home into your very own jungle oasis!

1. Foliage Paradise, Koreatown

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DpshM_0etPc4kk00
Facebook/ Foliage Paradise Incorporated

Foliage paradise specializes in a large selection of succulents and cacti, but you can also find other plants of here as well such as ferns, fiddle leaf figs, pothos, and ZZ plants. If you’re looking to go more towards the flower route they have a gorgeous selection of orchids to choose from.

Where: 113 W 28th St.

When: Monday-Sunday 6:30a.m. – 5:30p.m.

2. Urban Garden Center, East Harlem

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eRqD1_0etPc4kk00
Instagram/ @urbangardencenter

This East Harlem shop is more of a gardening store than a plant store, but they do have a selection of plants you can choose from if you take the time to walk through their large space—they even have a selection of exotic and rare plants! They also offer a cute selection of ceramic planters you can purchase.

Where: 1640 Park Ave.

When: Monday-Sunday 10a.m. – 7p.m.

3. Crystals Garden, Lower East Side

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EfsgH_0etPc4kk00
Instagram/ @crystalsgardennyc

Upon walking into Crystals Garden you’ll be greeted by a beautiful selection of plants and crystals. There are a ton of hanging plants, cool pots, and exotic plants that are hard to find. It’s definitely worth a visit!

Where: 247 E 10th St.

When: Monday-Sunday 10a.m. – 10p.m.

4. The Old Yew, West Village

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KxIQC_0etPc4kk00
Facebook/ The Old Yew

Originally a pop-up plant shop, this now brick and mortar West Village plant shop carries a wide and rare variety of houseplants. In addition to plants you’ll find organic plant care products, pots and planters, and cute gifts for any fellow plant lovers.

Where: 1 Horatio St.

When: Tuesday-Saturday 11a.m. – 7p.m., Sunday 11a.m. – 6p.m.

5. Green Fingers Market, Bowery

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IoRVN_0etPc4kk00
Instagram/ @greenfingersmarket

Founder and creative director Satoshi Kawamoto is a Master Plant Artist by trade. Here you’ll find a variety of plants from pink philodendrons to string of hooks. You’ll also find a cute selection of other plant related items, like books, gardening tools, and plant inspired decorative items for your home.

Where: 5 Rivington St.

When: Tuesday-Sunday 12p.m. – 7p.m.

6. The Sill, UWS & LES

Photo courtesy of The Sill

Originally a home-delivery plant service, this now brick and mortar sells an array of indoor plants. They’re organized with labels like “Best for Beginners,” “Low Light,” and even “Pet-safe.” You’ll also receive an individual care card for each plant purchased so you don’t make any care mistakes!

Where: UWS – 448 Amsterdam Ave. / LES – 84 Hester St.

When: Monday–Thursday 12p.m. – 7p.m., Friday–Sunday 11a.m. – 7p.m. (both locations)

7. Fragrance Plants & Flowers Inc., Koreatown

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07Id3R_0etPc4kk00
Photo courtesy of Fragrance Plants & Flowers Inc.

This shop sells large selection of plants and flowers. From orchids and flowers to cacti, succulents, and ferns you’re guaranteed to find a new plant baby to love and nurture.

Where: 135 W 28th St.

When: Monday-Saturday 7a.m. – 6p.m., Sunday 9a.m. – 5p.m.

8. Soil Vibes NYC, Midtown

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GPbnh_0etPc4kk00
Instagram/ @soil_vibes

Soil Vibes owner Shana opened this shop as an outlet for people experiencing anxiety and depression to expose them to plants in hopes to shift their mindset, as this is what plants did for her. Her plant selection includes a number of rare plants and succulents, and she even has plant starter kits, a simple kit to not overwhelm the customer but to give them knowledge and understanding.

Where: 993 6th Ave.

When: Wednesday 12:30p.m. – 7p.m., Thursday-Friday 12p.m. – 7p.m., Sunday 12p.m. – 6p.m.

9. Plant Corner NYC, Harlem

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=381ZZg_0etPc4kk00
Instagram/ @plantcornernyc

Plant Corner is a woman and minority-owned small business that specializes in rare plants. Their plants are separated by size, are labeled pet-friendly, beginner-friendly, and low light tolerant, and are sourced from small, often women or minority owned businesses.

Where: 183 Malcolm X Blvd.

When: Wednesday-Friday 12p.m. – 7p.m., Saturday-Sunday 11a.m. – 6p.m.

10. Living With Green, UES

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42ZknP_0etPc4kk00
Facebook/ Living with Green NYC

At Living With Green you can choose from a variety of plants including fiddle leaf figs, begonias, palms, Chinese money plants, jade plants, and monsteras. They also sell a selection of pots and potting materials such as moss, horticultural charcoal, and perlite.

Where: 324 E 81st St.

When: Wednesday-Friday 12p.m. – 7p.m., Saturday 10:30a.m. – 7p.m., Sunday 11a.m. – 6p.m.

11. Joy Flower Pot, LES

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tsFdJ_0etPc4kk00
Instagram/ @joyflowerpotnyc

This plant shop in the LES offers an ever-evolving collection of plants, pots, and flowers. They sell super cute terrariums, as well as succulents potted in coconut shells. They also have a nice selection of indoor plants such as peace lillies, snake plants, and pothos.

Where: 40 Hester St.

When: Monday-Saturday 9:30a.m. – 7p.m., Sunday 10a.m. – 6p.m.

12. PlantShed, Multiple Locations

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24Yv5i_0etPc4kk00
Facebook/ PlantShed New York Flowers

PlantShed sells an array of planters, home items such as candles and reed diffusers, and a huge selection of plants. Whether you’re looking for air plants, hanging plants, cacti and succulents, large plants, blooming plants, or foliage plants, PlantShed has it.

Where: 1 Prince St. / 555 Columbus Ave. / 723 Amsterdam Ave.

When: Monday-Sunday 9a.m. – 7p.m. (all locations)

13. My City Oasis, UES

Facebook/ My City Oasis NYC

My City Oasis is ran by two huge plant lovers, and they’re both super knowledgable should you ever need plant advice. Head here for some really cute planters and containers and to find a nice selection of plants including succulents and rubber plants and even herbs and outdoor plants to add to your garden.

Where: 217 E 85th St.

When: Monday-Friday 5p.m. – 7p.m., Saturday-Sunday 11a.m. – 6p.m.

14. Secret Garden, UWS

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EG8tp_0etPc4kk00
Photo courtesy of Secret Garden

Secret Garden has been a Manhattan florist for over 30 years now, but they sell way more than just flowers. Come here for a beautiful selection of pots and planters, and for a variety of indoor house plants such as succulents, fiddle leaf figs, and tall potted palms.

Where: 23 Cleveland Pl.

When: Monday-Saturday 9a.m. – 5p.m.

15. Dahing Plants, Chinatown

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47mrxZ_0etPc4kk00
Instagram/ @dahingplantsnyc

Dahing Plants is high on the list of well-loved Manhattan plant shops, and their plant selection is so vast it can be a bit overwhelming. From big to small, low-light to bright-light, and desk plants to full-sized plants, even rare plants, Dahing has got them. They are a must-visit shop.

Where: 289 Grand St.

When: Monday-Sunday 8:30a.m. – 6:30p.m.

See related: 15 Best Plant Shops In Brooklyn

Comments / 0

Related
Family Handyman

What To Do With a New Plant When You Bring It Home

During the pandemic, houseplants became wildly popular. It seems like everyone started softening their interior décor with ferns, succulents and cacti. In March 2021, Garden Center Magazine polled 250 garden centers and discovered houseplant sales grew by 18. percent year over year. First-time plant owners should be open to...
GARDENING
Secret NYC

10 Colorful Places Around NYC To View Amazing Street Art

New York is filled with some of the best museums and galleries , but heading indoors isn’t the only way to get your art and culture fix. Take a walk through the city streets and you’ll find colorful murals on walls, big bold writing on subway cars, and spray painted words on sidewalks and streets—basically anything is fair game to act as a canvas. The work you’ll find around the city is bright, inspiring, and incredibly artistic, and these are 10 colorful places to view some of the best NYC street art.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
SPY

Bring Your Olive Tree Indoors To Create a Calming, Elegant Space

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. There are plenty of studies that suggest indoor plants come with a slew of health benefits, like potentially reducing stress and boosting productivity levels. But plants also make a living room, bathroom, kitchen or home office feel fresher and put-together. The real question is, why wouldn’t you spruce up your space with a little greenery? Especially trendy greenery like an indoor olive tree? Over the past year plenty of plant consumers have been bringing...
GARDENING
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
City
Manhattan, NY
Manhattan, NY
Lifestyle
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
DIY Photography

The easy way to turn your garage into a professional home portrait studio

At some point or another, most people who shoot portraits get the idea into their heads that it’d be quite nice to be able to shoot them from home. But how? Well, if you’ve got a garage, it’s relatively straightforward, as portrait photographer Pye Jirsa from SLR Lounge illustrates in this video where he does exactly that by turning his garage into a home studio that gives professional results.
VISUAL ART
BobVila

25 Shade-Loving Plants for Where the Sun Don’t Shine

No, not every plant wants all sunshine, all the time. Many lovely, low-maintenance options exist for those miscellaneous low-light areas of your landscape. These 25 sensational shade plant species thrive without much light. 1. Hydrangeas. Though unfit for heavy shade, hydrangeas deliver bountiful blooms in spring and summer, with some...
GARDENING
96.9 WOUR

Have You Seen This On Your New York State Trees? Destroy It!

Last Summer the New York Department of Conservation gave New Yorkers specific orders! If you see it, kill it! Officials were referring to the Spotted Lantern Fly! This insect invaded our state and started devouring our trees and crops! Now the NYDEC has new orders for us. If you see...
BobVila

12 Bulbs to Plant in the Spring for Showstopping Summer Blooms

Add drama to flower beds and patio containers with colorful summer flowering bulbs. Depending on your planting zone, some summer flower bulbs may require a little more work than the typical spring bulb because they are tender perennials that won’t survive freezing temperatures. If you want them to bloom again next summer, you’ll have to dig them up in the fall and store them through the winter until spring, which is when to plant summer bulbs.
GARDENING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Garden Plants#Indoor Plants#Plant#House Plants#Urban Garden Center#Crystals Garden
Secret NYC

These Two Iconic Landmarks Are New York’s Best Spots To Watch The Sunrise And Sunset

Catching a glimpse of this beautiful natural phenomenon can set the tone for the rest of your day or night, but, as we already know, not all viewing spots are created equal. Depending on where you’re sitting your experience can be entirely altered—t he intensity of the sun’s glow along with the landmarks it illuminates can potentially be blocked, and you won’t be able to appreciate a colorful cotton candy sky if you have tall buildings standing in your way (ahem, NYC). So, have you ever wondered where in NYC is the best viewing spot?
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Family Handyman

The Best Circular Saw Blades for Your Home Workshop

Circular saw blades are durable, affordable and extremely effective for most workshop cuts. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Gardening
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
Gear Patrol

This Cool New Pizza Oven Turns Your Home or Backyard Into a Pizzeria

Solo Stove, makers of some of the best fire pits on the market, is celebrating Pi Day with the release of a new pizza oven — and it just might have you breaking up with your favorite pizzeria. Pi is a portable and compact stainless steel pizza oven, utilizing...
RETAIL
InsideHook

Inside Bespoke Swiss Shoemaker Le Majordome’s New Manhattan Shop

Founded in 2012, Le Majordome has been adorning the feet of Switzerland’s most fashionable for the better part of a decade. Known for a robust custom-made program, the owners decided it was finally time to open their first store outside of Switzerland, choosing a small shop on Madison Avenue and 52nd street. The shop is unassuming, designed to look like a simple workshop, filled with lasts and outsoles and of course many, many shoes.
MANHATTAN, NY
Secret NYC

15 Best Bars And Restaurants In NYC To Enjoy Live Music

New York City is home to some of the greatest music venues in the world like Madison Square Garden and Radio City Music Hall, but it also has a bustling nightlife scene that proves a well-known venue is not the only place where you can enjoy great live music. Whether you like to boogie down to country music or sip on fancy wine while jazz plays in the background, there’s no shortage of amazing bars and restaurants in NYC that offer great live music .
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WKRC

Man turns late uncle's home storing collection of 20,000 records into a shop

HOLMEN, Wis. (WKRC/WKBT/CNN Newsource) - People collect all sorts of things throughout their life, but no one may have a collection quite like one Wisconsin man. It may not be a record-setting record collection, but it's drumming up a lot of interest. "My Uncle George passed away in January, and...
MUSIC
Secret NYC

A 20-Foot Greenery-Covered Tower Is Coming To Times Square

Times Square will soon be home to a 20-foot tower covered in a cascade of mountain laurel, a species of flowering plant. Created by Cuban-born artist Raúl Cordero, this installation, titled THE POEM, is designed to tame the sensory overload one experiences when in Times Square. Inside the structure you’ll find an illuminated haiku paired with an open patch of sky overhead—an unexpected oasis providing viewers with a brief sense of relief from the contrasting hustle and bustle of the surrounding area.
VISUAL ART
Secret NYC

Secret NYC

New York, NY
4K+
Followers
744
Post
404K+
Views
ABOUT

Secret NYC is your local guide to the best things to do in the 5 boroughs, from new restaurants and unique bars to the best shows, exhibits, and nightlife.

 http://secretnyc.co/

Comments / 0

Community Policy