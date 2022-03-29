15 Best Manhattan Plant Shops To Turn Your Home Into A Jungle

Being a plant mom is a rewarding job! Watching your plants grow with the right care and nurturing is super satisfying, and even if there are some fails along the way a home isn’t truly complete without some plants scattered about. Here are some of the best plant shops in Manhattan so you can turn your home into your very own jungle oasis!

1. Foliage Paradise, Koreatown

Foliage paradise specializes in a large selection of succulents and cacti, but you can also find other plants of here as well such as ferns, fiddle leaf figs, pothos, and ZZ plants. If you’re looking to go more towards the flower route they have a gorgeous selection of orchids to choose from.

Where: 113 W 28th St.

When: Monday-Sunday 6:30a.m. – 5:30p.m.

2. Urban Garden Center, East Harlem

This East Harlem shop is more of a gardening store than a plant store, but they do have a selection of plants you can choose from if you take the time to walk through their large space—they even have a selection of exotic and rare plants! They also offer a cute selection of ceramic planters you can purchase.

Where: 1640 Park Ave.

When: Monday-Sunday 10a.m. – 7p.m.

3. Crystals Garden, Lower East Side

Upon walking into Crystals Garden you’ll be greeted by a beautiful selection of plants and crystals. There are a ton of hanging plants, cool pots, and exotic plants that are hard to find. It’s definitely worth a visit!

Where: 247 E 10th St.

When: Monday-Sunday 10a.m. – 10p.m.

4. The Old Yew, West Village

Originally a pop-up plant shop, this now brick and mortar West Village plant shop carries a wide and rare variety of houseplants. In addition to plants you’ll find organic plant care products, pots and planters, and cute gifts for any fellow plant lovers.

Where: 1 Horatio St.

When: Tuesday-Saturday 11a.m. – 7p.m., Sunday 11a.m. – 6p.m.

5. Green Fingers Market, Bowery

Founder and creative director Satoshi Kawamoto is a Master Plant Artist by trade. Here you’ll find a variety of plants from pink philodendrons to string of hooks. You’ll also find a cute selection of other plant related items, like books, gardening tools, and plant inspired decorative items for your home.

Where: 5 Rivington St.

When: Tuesday-Sunday 12p.m. – 7p.m.

6. The Sill, UWS & LES

Originally a home-delivery plant service, this now brick and mortar sells an array of indoor plants. They’re organized with labels like “Best for Beginners,” “Low Light,” and even “Pet-safe.” You’ll also receive an individual care card for each plant purchased so you don’t make any care mistakes!

Where: UWS – 448 Amsterdam Ave. / LES – 84 Hester St.

When: Monday–Thursday 12p.m. – 7p.m., Friday–Sunday 11a.m. – 7p.m. (both locations)

7. Fragrance Plants & Flowers Inc., Koreatown

This shop sells large selection of plants and flowers. From orchids and flowers to cacti, succulents, and ferns you’re guaranteed to find a new plant baby to love and nurture.

Where: 135 W 28th St.

When: Monday-Saturday 7a.m. – 6p.m., Sunday 9a.m. – 5p.m.

8. Soil Vibes NYC, Midtown

Soil Vibes owner Shana opened this shop as an outlet for people experiencing anxiety and depression to expose them to plants in hopes to shift their mindset, as this is what plants did for her. Her plant selection includes a number of rare plants and succulents, and she even has plant starter kits, a simple kit to not overwhelm the customer but to give them knowledge and understanding.

Where: 993 6th Ave.

When: Wednesday 12:30p.m. – 7p.m., Thursday-Friday 12p.m. – 7p.m., Sunday 12p.m. – 6p.m.

9. Plant Corner NYC, Harlem

Plant Corner is a woman and minority-owned small business that specializes in rare plants. Their plants are separated by size, are labeled pet-friendly, beginner-friendly, and low light tolerant, and are sourced from small, often women or minority owned businesses.

Where: 183 Malcolm X Blvd.

When: Wednesday-Friday 12p.m. – 7p.m., Saturday-Sunday 11a.m. – 6p.m.

10. Living With Green, UES

At Living With Green you can choose from a variety of plants including fiddle leaf figs, begonias, palms, Chinese money plants, jade plants, and monsteras. They also sell a selection of pots and potting materials such as moss, horticultural charcoal, and perlite.

Where: 324 E 81st St.

When: Wednesday-Friday 12p.m. – 7p.m., Saturday 10:30a.m. – 7p.m., Sunday 11a.m. – 6p.m.

11. Joy Flower Pot, LES

This plant shop in the LES offers an ever-evolving collection of plants, pots, and flowers. They sell super cute terrariums, as well as succulents potted in coconut shells. They also have a nice selection of indoor plants such as peace lillies, snake plants, and pothos.

Where: 40 Hester St.

When: Monday-Saturday 9:30a.m. – 7p.m., Sunday 10a.m. – 6p.m.

12. PlantShed, Multiple Locations

PlantShed sells an array of planters, home items such as candles and reed diffusers, and a huge selection of plants. Whether you’re looking for air plants, hanging plants, cacti and succulents, large plants, blooming plants, or foliage plants, PlantShed has it.

Where: 1 Prince St. / 555 Columbus Ave. / 723 Amsterdam Ave.

When: Monday-Sunday 9a.m. – 7p.m. (all locations)

13. My City Oasis, UES

My City Oasis is ran by two huge plant lovers, and they’re both super knowledgable should you ever need plant advice. Head here for some really cute planters and containers and to find a nice selection of plants including succulents and rubber plants and even herbs and outdoor plants to add to your garden.

Where: 217 E 85th St.

When: Monday-Friday 5p.m. – 7p.m., Saturday-Sunday 11a.m. – 6p.m.

14. Secret Garden, UWS

Secret Garden has been a Manhattan florist for over 30 years now, but they sell way more than just flowers. Come here for a beautiful selection of pots and planters, and for a variety of indoor house plants such as succulents, fiddle leaf figs, and tall potted palms.

Where: 23 Cleveland Pl.

When: Monday-Saturday 9a.m. – 5p.m.

15. Dahing Plants, Chinatown

Dahing Plants is high on the list of well-loved Manhattan plant shops, and their plant selection is so vast it can be a bit overwhelming. From big to small, low-light to bright-light, and desk plants to full-sized plants, even rare plants, Dahing has got them. They are a must-visit shop.

Where: 289 Grand St.

When: Monday-Sunday 8:30a.m. – 6:30p.m.