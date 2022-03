Civil rights groups in Colorado are suing a group of conservative political activists – some who were said to be armed – for alleged voter intimidation. The group of conservative activists were reportedly working with the "US Election Integrity Plan," a group that organises canvassers. According to the lawsuit, the group and three of its leaders allegedly violated the Voting Rights Act by using "intimidating, threatening and coercive conduct" in the course of its actions. The canvassers in question visited homes, allegedly in neighbourhoods where many people of colour lived, and went door to door interrogating people over what...

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 7 DAYS AGO