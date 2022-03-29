ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

Breathless Cancun Resort and Spa is the Ultimate Summer Escape to Mexico

Life and Style Weekly
Life and Style Weekly
 2 days ago

Plan the perfect getaway to Mexico this summer in the beautiful city of Cancun! Breathless Cancun Soul Resort and Spa is now open for a relaxing, adults-only vacation.

This AMR Collection resort is located between the Caribbean Sea and Nichupte Lagoon. The luxurious property is situated atop a cosmopolitan beach, decorated with neutral accents and opulent beach views.

The all-inclusive resort is brand new as it just opened in December 2021, and comes with 429 suites of pure luxury and relaxation – perfect for “socially sophisticated travelers” who are open to experiencing the lively downtown of Cancun alongside the serenity of staying on the beach. The convenient location of the resort is just 25 minutes from the airport and only two miles from the Cancun strip.

The Best Celebrity Summer Vacations of 2021: Stars on Their Getaways to Italy, Greece and More!

Lounge out at either of the two rooftop infinity pools with a stunning view of the skyline, or enjoy a meal prepared at one of the many restaurants or bars the resort has to offer – whether it be seafood, Mexican, Mediterranean or French, Breathless Cancun Soul has it all. Guests can relax knowing every part of the resort is not only top-tier luxury, but also all-inclusive for each guest. Breathless Cancun Soul knows “it’s all in the details” when it comes to style and service.

Guests can enjoy rooms with private, furnished balconies that come with breathtaking lagoon and sunset views, or ocean and sunrise views to wake up with. The resort’s 24-hour room service makes it easy to have a great time, regardless of how late or early the day runs. The mini-bar included in each room is refreshed daily, and nightly turn down service makes it easy to come back to a clean room after relaxing out on the beach.

For a vacation like no other, guests can take it a step further and stay like a VIP with an upgraded experience in the Xhale club suites. The club suites are designed for those guests who enjoy the finer things, seeking the highest level of luxury for their vacation. The club offers exclusive perks like personalized pampering that includes check-in and check-out with concierge, private lounges with a daily continental breakfast, a dedicated rooftop and infinity pool with views of the Cancun skyline, ocean and lagoon, enhanced room amenities, and upgraded suites.

Kourtney Kardashian's Palm Springs Home Cost a Pretty Penny — Take a Tour!

There are plenty of activities to do for the more social guests. Breathless Cancun Soul comes with a number of events for all occasions from live art experiences where local artists showcase their masterpieces while a DJ sets the mood, to white beach parties where every guest dresses in their best white attire and heads to the beach for music, performances and fun. And that’s not all, there are karaoke nights, pool parties with a DJ, champagne parties and even mega dance parties.

After a fun night of socializing and parties, guests can wind down at the relax Spa by Pevonia. The world-class spa offers innovative services from rejuvenating body and facial treatments to soothing hydrotherapy, relaxing massages and pampering salons. The spa also comes equipped with a sauna, steam room and bracing showers. Grab a freshly-squeezed drink from the Lush Bar and soak in the brilliant ocean views while getting revitalizing skin and hair treatments or manicures and pedicures.

The services offered at Breathless Cancun Soul go above and beyond to make the guests feel relaxed and welcome. Scroll down to see more details on the resort.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Former flight attendant reveals her trick for booking cheap flights

As the world’s destinations begin to open up again, it’s a race to that booking button as Britons try to line up the best value adventures for the year ahead.Shopping around, using flight comparison websites and booking a flight and hotel package can all save money when booking a trip - but if you’re flexible on when you want to go, one travel influencer has a savvy tip for you. A former flight attendant and TikTok travel advisor, @hacks.travel, posted her number one tip for finding cheap flight fares online, in a video that has already garnered 2.4 million views.In...
LIFESTYLE
Daily Mail

The biggest cruise ship in the world sets sail: It has an ice rink and 19 swimming pools, room for 9,200 people and is longer than London's Shard is tall

She is a true behemoth of the ocean; a city on water longer than the Shard is tall with her own Central Park, ice rink, casino, 19 swimming pools, 20 restaurants and 11 bars. Weighing in at 236,857 tons – five times that of the Titanic – the Wonder of the Seas, the world's biggest cruise ship, set sail in spectacular style on Friday for her maiden seven-day voyage from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, to the Caribbean.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
The Independent

One of the most basic hotel amenities is disappearing

Whether out of necessity due to staffing shortages, out of respect for social distancing or perhaps just to save money, one of the primary amenities that sets a hotel apart from your home — daily housekeeping — is disappearing.The days of returning to a wrinkle-free duvet are likely gone. Forget fresh towels, and accept that your trash might never get taken out during your stay.The trend of no more daily housekeeping — while largely initiated by COVID-19 — has become the norm at many hotels. During the pandemic’s early days, when transmission was more of a mystery, many hotels cut...
LIFESTYLE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kourtney Kardashian
cruisehive.com

Princess Cruise Ship Denied Entry at Caribbean Cruise Port

Sky Princess, operated by Princess Cruises was not permitted to make its scheduled call on St. Thomas in the US Virgin Islands on March 8, but instead sailed straight to St. Maarten for a longer port stay. While few details were released, COVID-19 cases on board contributed to the itinerary change.
WGN News

Tourists run amid bangs at airport in Mexico’s Cancun

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Tourists were sent scrambling by loud bangs heard at the international airport in the Mexican resort of Cancun on Monday. Flights were suspended for almost three hours after authorities received reports of gunshots at the airport, the National Guard said in a statement. Videos posted on social media showed travelers scrambling […]
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spa#Mexico#Cancun#Amr Collection#Mexican#French#Breathless Cancun Soul
The Points Guy

How to visit Royal Caribbean’s Perfect Day at CocoCay on zero dollars

Parents, if your Royal Caribbean cruise stops at the line’s private island, Perfect Day at CocoCay, be prepared to add an extra $400 to your total trip cost — if not more. Unlike some cruise line private islands that focus on beach time and water sports, Perfect Day at CocoCay is an amusement park on a tiny, uninhabited island in the Bahamas. It has a large water park with everything from wave pools to a waterslide that’s so tall and pink it makes the island instantly recognizable from afar when sailing past it. It’s got a zip line, a hot air balloon ride and cabanas of various shapes and sizes.
LIFESTYLE
FodorsTravel

Super Deal: An All-Inclusive Stay at a Dreamy Maldives Resort Is 63% Off!

It will cost $2,889 for two people for five nights. And it's fully refundable. Around the world, white-sand beaches and barefoot luxury resorts are redefining holidays to vacationers. The pull of fluffy clouds on clear skies, colorful corals in crystal water, and favorable weather is difficult to resist. But the Maldives has a special place in the heart of travelers—it promises a phenomenal vacation and delivers.
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Relationships
Country
Greece
NewsBreak
Seafood
BGR.com

Mysterious beams of light in the sky have been spotted around the world

Multiple people spotted a mysterious beam of light in the sky last week. The “red flare”, as many described it, was spotted by people in Houston and other places throughout the world. While the strange red flare might give off extraterrestrial vibes due to its mystery, the phenomenon was most likely nothing quite as extraordinary, some say.
ASTRONOMY
FOXBusiness

CDC lowers Caribbean COVID-19 travel warnings

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Monday lowered COVID-19 pandemic travel health notices for several Caribbean destinations. Cuba, Jamaica, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Sint Maarten, the British Virgin Islands, the Bahamas, the Dominican Republic and the Turks and Caicos were all downgraded from being designated locations with "very high" levels of coronavirus to those with "high" levels.
TRAVEL
cruisehive.com

Royal Caribbean Eases Shore Excursion Requirements for Unvaccinated Guests

Royal Caribbean updated its protocols on March 15, including a more relaxed shore excursion policy for unvaccinated guests. The cruise line now accepts a certificate of recovery rather than the need for a negative pre-cruise test. Royal Caribbean Updates Protocols. The cruise line sent out an email to booked guests...
TRAVEL
Travel + Leisure

Singapore Airlines' Most Luxurious Plane Just Debuted in the U.S. — and Its First-class Suites Are Like Hotel Rooms

Everyone loves a good comeback story. And after a long pause, it's true, travel is returning. COVID-19 case counts are dropping in many destinations. Governments around the world are easing their entry requirements. Flights and hotels are filling up faster than before. And on March 28, after a two-year hiatus during the pandemic, Singapore Airlines' reconfigured A380 aircraft took off from JFK to Changi Airport via Frankfurt.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Life and Style Weekly

Life and Style Weekly

35K+
Followers
3K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Life & Style Weekly is your ultimate source for breaking celebrity news and star style www.lifeandstylemag.com

 https://www.lifeandstylemag.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy