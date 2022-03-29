ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

Get Ready to Twirl Your Way Into Summer in This Swing Halter Dress

Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 2 days ago

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Summer's not here yet, but who says we can't get our shopping for the season done in advance? We're daydreaming about spending our days baking in the sunshine, so naturally we're picking up new dresses to wear!

What makes a dress great for the summertime depends on what you're getting ready for. If you're looking for a simple dress you can wear in the day and at night, we found the perfect one! This halter swing dress from KIRUNDO is easy to wear, flattering and can be dressed up or down in a number of different ways.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SqKnX_0etPISxf00
KIRUNDO Women's Halter Neck Sleeveless Mini Dress Amazon
See it!

Get the KIRUNDO Women's Halter Neck Sleeveless Mini Dress for just $30 on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 29, 2022, but are subject to change.

What shoppers love most about this dress is how it fits. Even if you're not feeling the most confident at the start of the summer, this dress will make you feel great! It hangs loose and flowy on the body and has enough volume for you to twirl in! How short the dress fits depends on your height and body type, but for most shoppers it's about knee-length.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Y7nUJ_0etPISxf00
KIRUNDO Women's Halter Neck Sleeveless Mini Dress Amazon
See it!

Get the KIRUNDO Women's Halter Neck Sleeveless Mini Dress for just $30 on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 29, 2022, but are subject to change.

The dress is available in a great selection of solid shades that we adore — especially the brighter options for the summertime! Another tip that we got from reviewers is that the dress can run large, so you may want to stick with your usual size or size down if you don't want a super billowy fit. If you're not a fan of the silhouette when you wear the dress on its own you can cinch in your waist with a belt or a chain to create a different shape. It's also a great way to make the dress feel a bit fancier if you want to wear it for a night out, or even a wedding. If you're in the market for a staple summer dress , look no further!

See it: Get the KIRUNDO Women's Halter Neck Sleeveless Mini Dress for just $30 on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 29, 2022, but are subject to change.

Festival Fashion! These 10 Luxe Looks From Revolve Are Perfect for Coachella

Read article

Not what you're looking for? Check out more styles from KIRUNDO and shop all of the clothing, shoes and jewelry available on Amazon! Don't forget to check out all of Amazon's Daily Deals !

Still haven’t found what you’re looking for? Check out these related product articles below:

Check out more of our picks and deals here !

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team . The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks , self tanners ,
Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com
. Happy shopping!

Comments / 0

Us Weekly
Us Weekly

113K+

Followers

15K+

Posts

36M+

Views

Related
People

Amazon's Secret Overstock Outlet Is Packed with Massive Furniture Discounts — Up to 62% Off

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Finding the discounted furniture you actually want is easier said than done, even though there are plenty of stores to shop from. One of the best places to score seriously good deals is from Amazon's secret outlet, which is always teeming with tons of furniture deals — especially right now.
SHOPPING
Hypebae

Emma Mulholland on Holiday Launches Denim for the First Time

Emma Mulholland on Holiday, the cult-loved label previously known as Holiday The Label, has launched denim for the first time. Arriving after over a year in the making, the capsule is comprised of two jean styles based on the brand’s already-loved trousers. “We always want to create pieces that you love and cherish for years to come,” Emma Mulholland shared in a press release. “Denim is very versatile and long-lasting. We wanted to make a great fitting piece that you can wear for many seasons and pair back with a range of different styles. It will be a great investment for our customers and a nice offering for those who need a staple.”
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
People

Whoa: The Amazon Blouse That Shoppers Can't Stop Adding to Their Carts Is on Sale for Under $20

Finding the perfect blouse can be quite a task any time of year. But finding the perfect blouse that easily transitions from late winter into early spring that is comfortable and actually looks good? That can feel impossible — until now, that is. If you're ready to break out the jean jacket and white sneakers as you welcome warmer temperatures, consider adding this popular, winter-to-spring-ready blouse that you can snag for under $20 right now to the mix, too.
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Dress#Halter#Twirl#Mini Dress#Kirundo Women
People

Amazon Has a Hidden Outlet Store Section with Nothing but $10 Deals

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Shoppers can get Easter baskets, popular kitchen tools, trendy eyeshadow palettes, and more for less than $10 this weekend — if they know where to look.
INTERNET
Hello Magazine

The winner of 'the best Oscars dress of all time' has been revealed

The best Oscars dress of all time has been revealed - and the winner may surprise you. British marketplace OnBuy.com has revealed which celebrity's dress has been voted the best in an online survey. Jam-packed with the most iconic red carpet looks, ranked among the top ten were some of Hollywood’s most notorious leading ladies, including Gwyneth Paltrow, Mila Kunis, Nicole Kidman, and Charlize Theron.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
moneytalksnews.com

If You Find This Thrift Shopping, Buy It

Shopping thrift stores, flea markets and estate sales can be overwhelming. With the sheer volume of stuff, how do you know where to start? How do you spot gems amid all the junk?. As a professional reseller who has been combing through thrift stores for the better part of 30...
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
NewsBreak
Amazon
Digital Trends

Best Buy is practically giving away this 70-inch TV today

When it comes to watching TV and a home theater system, nothing beats a 70-inch 4K smart TV. The problem is, good ones can be pretty expensive, but luckily Best Buy has a great deal on a 70-inch TCL Class 4-Series LED smart TV going for just $500, down from its normal price of $830. That’s a whopping $330 discount and probably one of the best 70-inch TV deals you’re going to find today.
ELECTRONICS
shefinds

Stylists Agree: This Is The Worst Hair Trend To Follow For Women Over 50

As you grow older, it can be valuable to find a haircut and style that not only makes you feel confident, but also accentuates your best features so you can look great. Depending on your face shape and other factors some cuts may flatter your face more than others, and there are some trendy styles that may be worth avoiding because of the areas of the face they highlight.
HAIR CARE
Hypebae

Saweetie Shows off Pink Bubble Yum Hair

Switching from her recent cotton candy ombré bob, Saweetie serves a sweet, pastel pink, wavy hairstyle. The “Icy Girl” rapper recently took to Instagram to show off her look before attending an event in Los Angeles. In the pictures, she poses in a ’70s-inspired mauve pant set and platform shoes, but the devil is in the details. Between the nails and the hair, we’re obsessed.
CELEBRITIES
Mashed

Costco Shoppers Are Freaking Out Over These Summer Shorts

In many states across the nation, it feels as though we are finally out of the winter trenches. The snow has melted, and spring flowers have started to bloom. The clocks have moved forward once again, and it takes longer for the sun to set in the evening. Aside from the fact that the dark and blustery days are behind us, there are so many things to love about this time of year. "Spring Baking Championship" Season 8 is finally on Food Network, ingredients like asparagus and strawberries are back at the farmers market, and there are so many fun holidays on the horizon (with delicious spring desserts to accompany them).
APPAREL
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

113K+
Followers
15K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy