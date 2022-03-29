Get Ready to Twirl Your Way Into Summer in This Swing Halter Dress

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Summer's not here yet, but who says we can't get our shopping for the season done in advance? We're daydreaming about spending our days baking in the sunshine, so naturally we're picking up new dresses to wear!

What makes a dress great for the summertime depends on what you're getting ready for. If you're looking for a simple dress you can wear in the day and at night, we found the perfect one! This halter swing dress from KIRUNDO is easy to wear, flattering and can be dressed up or down in a number of different ways.

KIRUNDO Women's Halter Neck Sleeveless Mini Dress Amazon

Get the KIRUNDO Women's Halter Neck Sleeveless Mini Dress for just $30 on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 29, 2022, but are subject to change.

What shoppers love most about this dress is how it fits. Even if you're not feeling the most confident at the start of the summer, this dress will make you feel great! It hangs loose and flowy on the body and has enough volume for you to twirl in! How short the dress fits depends on your height and body type, but for most shoppers it's about knee-length.

KIRUNDO Women's Halter Neck Sleeveless Mini Dress Amazon

The dress is available in a great selection of solid shades that we adore — especially the brighter options for the summertime! Another tip that we got from reviewers is that the dress can run large, so you may want to stick with your usual size or size down if you don't want a super billowy fit. If you're not a fan of the silhouette when you wear the dress on its own you can cinch in your waist with a belt or a chain to create a different shape. It's also a great way to make the dress feel a bit fancier if you want to wear it for a night out, or even a wedding. If you're in the market for a staple summer dress , look no further!

