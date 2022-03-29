ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

Tickets to Chris Rock's Oakland comedy show going fast after Oscars slap

By KTVU Staff
KTVU FOX 2
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOAKLAND, Calif. - Ticket sales for Chris Rock's comedy tour have skyrocketed after he was slapped by Will Smith during Sunday night's Oscars ceremony. The comedian...

www.ktvu.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Serena Williams breaks silence on Will Smith and Chris Rock on stage Oscars altercation

Serena Williams has broken her silence on Will Smith's' controversial reaction to Chris Rock's joke about Jada Pinkett Smith during the 2022 Oscars . Taking to Instagram Stories, the tennis pro appears to have been left speechless by the shocking moment that saw the actor crash the stage and physically assault the comedian. In a video seemingly addressing the incident, she could be seen looking at the camera and then away again with a look of total surprise on her face.
TENNIS
Complex

Steve Harvey Discusses Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock at Oscars, Shares the ‘Man Thing’ Actor Should Have Done

Steve Harvey has now given his take on Will Smith’s slapping of Chris Rock during the 2022 Oscars ceremony. The Judge Steve Harvey and Family Feud host believes the King Richard Oscar-winner “overreacted” to Rock’s G.I. Jane 2 joke directed at Jada Pinkett Smith, who Tuesday welcomed a “season for healing” in a timely Instagram post. Harvey also questioned the circumstances surrounding the slap, arguing that it was a “Hollywood move” due to Smith’s knowledge that Rock would be unable to react in the moment.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Nicole Kidman’s Viral ‘Reaction’ To Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock Isn’t What You Think It Is

The ‘Being the Ricardos’ star’s reaction was taken out of context and wasn’t even related to the slapping incident between Will Smith and Chris Rock. After the Academy Awards, the “slap heard around the world” has been the talk of the internet, with fans also zero-ing in on star reactions to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock during the award show on Sunday March 27. One of the most viral moments was photo of Nicole Kidman, 54, with her mouth open, seeming shocked by the slap, except she was not actually reacting to the incident that became the talk of the evening.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Entertainment
City
Oakland, CA
Oakland, CA
Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Will Smith
Person
Chris Rock
Popculture

Chris Rock Receives Surprising Bit of Positive News in Wake of Will Smith Oscars Slap

Chris Rock already has some good news to ease the sting from being slapped in the face by Will Smith at the Oscars on Sunday. The viral moment has reportedly caused an upsurge in ticket sales for Rock's next few live comedy shows. This will mean more money and more seats filled for Rock, though it may also increase the pressure to say something witty about the whole fiasco.
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

Will Smith Apologizes to Chris Rock for Slap at Oscars

Will Smith just apologized directly to Chris Rock, saying slapping Chris was "unacceptable and inexcusable." Will did not apologize to Chris Sunday night during his Best Actor acceptance speech ... but now he's acknowledging, "Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive." He still tried to justify his...
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Fresh Prince’s Original Aunt Viv Actress Reacts To Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock On The Oscars

Even if you’re not someone who sets aside Oscar night every year to watch Hollywood talent receive awards for some killer films, performances and other contributions, it’s likely the 2022 Oscars have flown onto your radar. Thanks to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock on live TV, it seems like everyone is talking about the awards ceremony, including Smith’s The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air co-star Janet Hubert. The Aunt Vivian actress has reacted to the viral slap by addressing Smith in a blunt and straightforward post.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Academy Awards#Comedy Show#Ticket Sales#Film Star#Tickpick#Rock#Paramount Theatre
Fox News

Fans react after Chris Rock show in Boston: 'I want my money back'

Reactions were mixed after Chris Rock performed at the Wilbur Theater in Boston days after Will Smith slapped him at the Oscars. Rock only briefly addressed the falling-out, saying he was "still kind of processing what happened" Sunday and never mentioning Smith by name. Since the Oscars incident, sales for...
BOSTON, MA
WEKU

Chris Rock says he's still processing the slap in his first appearance since Oscars

Comedian Chris Rock took the stage in Boston Wednesday night to say he is still "processing what happened" at the Oscars where he was slapped in the face by Will Smith. "How was your weekend?" Rock said at the start of his show, according to Variety. "I don't have a bunch of s**t about what happened, so if you came to hear that, I have a whole show I wrote before this weekend. I'm still kind of processing what happened. So, at some point I'll talk about that s**t. And it will be serious and funny."
CELEBRITIES
bjpenndotcom

Joe Rogan weighs in after Will Smith smacks Chris Rock at the Oscars: “He acted on impulse in a staggeringly stupid way”

Joe Rogan has given his thoughts on Will Smith hitting Chris Rock during an altercation at the Oscars on Sunday night. In what can only be described as one of the most insane TV moments of all-time, Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Academy Awards. It came after Rock had made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s hairstyle, with Will noting that her alopecia was the reason why he found it particularly offensive.
CELEBRITIES
Harper's Bazaar

Beyoncé Pairs a Tennis Ball Purse with a Daffodil Off-the-Shoulder Gown at the 2022 Oscars

For the first time since 2009, Beyoncé graced fans with her presence at the Oscars. The first-time nominee and multi-hyphenate icon attended last night's annual Academy Awards ceremony, where she delivered one of her most dramatic looks to date. Though she skipped the red carpet, she was seen inside the Dolby Theatre wearing a glamorous yellow outfit. She also shared photos of the full look on her Instagram following the event.
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Oscars
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Glamour

Julia Fox Wore a ‘Human Hair’ Clutch at the Oscars 2022 After-Party

Traditionally the Oscars and its after-parties are rife with Old Hollywood glamour-inspired looks that range from breathtaking embellished gowns to more understated off-the-runway numbers. But when it comes to Julia Fox, red-carpet rules are made to be broken. At Vanity Fair’s star-studded Oscars 2022 after-party in Beverly Hills, the Uncut...
CELEBRITIES
MetroTimes

Chris Rock adds second Detroit date following Oscars altercation

Interest in comedian Chris Rock has apparently surged following him getting slapped by Will Smith on live TV at Sunday’s Academy Awards — so much that Rock has added a second date to his upcoming Detroit tour stop. According to a press release sent Wednesday, the second Detroit...
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy