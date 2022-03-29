Tickets to Chris Rock's Oakland comedy show going fast after Oscars slap

Comedian Chris Rock took the stage in Boston Wednesday night to say he is still "processing what happened" at the Oscars where he was slapped in the face by Will Smith. "How was your weekend?" Rock said at the start of his show, according to Variety. "I don't have a bunch of s**t about what happened, so if you came to hear that, I have a whole show I wrote before this weekend. I'm still kind of processing what happened. So, at some point I'll talk about that s**t. And it will be serious and funny."

