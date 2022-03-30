ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange Line Service Resumes After MBTA Uses Drone To Inspect Tunnels Following Garage Collapse

By CBSBoston.com Staff
 1 day ago

BOSTON (CBS) – The MBTA used a drone to examine the Orange and Green Line tunnels beneath the site of Saturday’s collapse at the Government Center Parking Garage.

The drone was used to assess the conditions of the tunnel before sending engineers in for in-depth structural inspections.

Following an inspection and testing of trains, the MBTA determined it is safe to resume service on the Orange Line between North Station and Back Bay Station, but trains will bypass Haymarket in both directions.

Green Line service remains suspended between North Station and Government Center because most of the debris from the collapse came down directly above it. Shuttle buses will not be running between Green Line stops, and commuters are encouraged to use the Orange Line.

Workers from JDC Demolition were taking down the garage that sits on top of the tunnels when an operator and piece of heavy equipment fell nine stories.

T General Manager Steve Poftak told the I-Team that tons of debris fell on top of the tunnels and he could not predict how long inspections would take.

